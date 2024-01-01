Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch.
Metasploit is a penetration testing framework that helps security teams verify vulnerabilities, manage security assessments, and improve security awareness. It empowers defenders to stay ahead of the game.
Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch.
A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing
Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.
C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.
AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.