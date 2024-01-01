Metasploit

ALTERNATIVES

Binary Exploitation Tutorial 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch. Offensive Security Free exploitation

ParamSpider 0 ( 0 ) A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing Offensive Security Free bug-bountysecurity-researchweb-application-securityfuzzingbug-huntingweb-scraping

Modlishka 0 ( 0 ) Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-application-securityreverse-proxy

C3 0 ( 0 ) C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlpentestred-teamoffensive-securitytoolkit

Simulator 0 ( 0 ) A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes. Offensive Security Free