Needle

An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.

Specialized Security
iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment
State of Security

Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
Cloud_enum

Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
cloudosintawsazuresecurity-assessment
o365recon

A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.

Offensive Security
office-365reconnaissancepenetration-testingsecurity-assessment
Threatpost

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool

Pentoo Linux

A Live CD and Live USB for penetration testing and security assessment

Offensive Security
penetration-testingsecurity-assessment
Security Intelligence

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
The State of Security by Tripwire

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool
Troy Hunt

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
Infosecurity Magazine

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-assessmentreporting-tooloffensive-security
SharpPrinter

SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.

Offensive Security
network-discoverynetwork-mappingsecurity-assessmentnetwork-security
SharpShares

SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.

Offensive Security
network-discoverydomain-enumerationnetwork-mappingsecurity-assessment
Daniel Miessler/Unsupervised Learning

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool
The CyberWire

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
The Hacker News

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool
Understanding Docker container escapes

Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.

Cloud and Container Security
dockerkubernetescontainer-securityexploitsecurity-assessment
Cloudsplaining

AWS IAM Security Assessment tool for identifying violations of least privilege and generating risk-prioritized reports.

IAM & Credential Management
awsiamsecurity-assessmentleast-privilege
Security Magazine

Blogs and News
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
DNSDumpster

DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.

Threat Management
dnssecurity-assessmentattack-surface-mapping