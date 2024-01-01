NEW

Needle 0 ( 0 ) An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection. Specialized Security Free iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment

o365recon 0 ( 0 ) A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential. Offensive Security Free office-365reconnaissancepenetration-testingsecurity-assessment

Pentoo Linux 0 ( 0 ) A Live CD and Live USB for penetration testing and security assessment Offensive Security Free penetration-testingsecurity-assessment

SharpPrinter 0 ( 0 ) SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes. Offensive Security Free network-discoverynetwork-mappingsecurity-assessmentnetwork-security

SharpShares 0 ( 0 ) SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain. Offensive Security Free network-discoverydomain-enumerationnetwork-mappingsecurity-assessment