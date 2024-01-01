19 tools and resources
An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.
Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.
A Live CD and Live USB for penetration testing and security assessment
SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.
SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.
Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.
AWS IAM Security Assessment tool for identifying violations of least privilege and generating risk-prioritized reports.
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.