A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds

Malware Analysis
Commercial
malware-detectionaisecurity-platformmachine-learningcyber-securityantivirus
Verisys Antivirus API Logo

Verisys Antivirus API

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API

Application Security
Commercial
antivirusfile-scanningmalware-detectionrest-api
urlgrab Logo

urlgrab

A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang
Knockknock Logo

Knockknock

A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.

Endpoint Security
Free
macosmalware-detectionfile-analysismac-security
VT Code Similarity Yara Generator Logo

VT Code Similarity Yara Generator

Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.

Threat Management
Free
aptcode-analysisfile-analysismalware-detectionpe-filevirus-total
URLhaus Logo

URLhaus

A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionurl-filteringthreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharing
Private Yara Rules Repository Logo

Private Yara Rules Repository

A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.

Threat Management
Free
yararulesmalware-detectionsecurity-rulesthreat-intelligence
Binsequencer Logo

Binsequencer

A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection
Yara-Unprotect Logo

Yara-Unprotect

A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques

Malware Analysis
Free
yara-rulesmalware-detection
Trellix Endpoint Security Suite Logo

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite

Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitymachine-learningmalware-detection
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening Logo

AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitybinary-securitymobile-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
Project Icewater Logo

Project Icewater

A project providing open-source YARA rules for malware and malicious file detection

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionyarafile-analysismachine-learningthreat-intelligence
yara-rules Logo

yara-rules

Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-detectionyara-rulesthreat-intelligencebinary-security
Cloudmersive Virus Scan Logo

Cloudmersive Virus Scan

Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
antiviruscloud-securityfile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-detection

Spectra

Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.

Digital Forensics
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
lw-yara Logo

lw-yara

A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security
Intezer Logo

Intezer

Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security
InvalidSign Logo

InvalidSign

Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.

Security Operations
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection
Intezer Yara Rules Logo

Intezer Yara Rules

A powerful tool for detecting and identifying malware using a rule-based system.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionfile-scanningnetwork-traffic-analysissecurity-research
BGP Ranking Logo

BGP Ranking

A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionrest-api
Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository Logo

Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository

A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.

Malware Analysis
Free
machine-learningmalware-detectionyararule-generation
Awesome Malware Persistence Logo

Awesome Malware Persistence

Collection of malware persistence information and techniques

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionincident-response
CDI_yara Logo

CDI_yara

A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis
GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures Logo

GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures

GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligenceopen-sourcesecurity-toolssignature-based-detection
YARA Rules for ProcFilter Logo

YARA Rules for ProcFilter

YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginethreat-detectionmalware-detection
VxSig Logo

VxSig

VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysissignature-generationmalware-detection
Ghost USB Honeypot Logo

Ghost USB Honeypot

A honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices, detecting infections without further information.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmalware-detectionusb-securityfile-analysisbinary-security
TLS Fingerprinting Logo

TLS Fingerprinting

A technique to associate applications with TLS parameters for identifying malware and vulnerable applications.

Network Security
Free
tlsfingerprintingmalware-detectionvulnerability-detectionnetwork-security
ClamAV Logo

ClamAV

ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool
malscan Logo

malscan

Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts.

Digital Forensics
Free
malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis
Mirai Tracker Logo

Mirai Tracker

A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionnetwork-securityscapycybersecurity
Dolos: SDN Honeypot Logo

Dolos: SDN Honeypot

An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmalware-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
PasteHunter Logo

PasteHunter

A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent Logo

Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent

Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.

Specialized Security
Free
malware-detectionfile-analysisemail-securityregex
Virustotal Logo

Virustotal

Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-community
npm-zoo Logo

npm-zoo

A curated list of known malicious NPM packages

Vulnerability Management
Free
npmmalware-detectionpackage-managementsecurity-researchdependency-management
apkid Logo

apkid

APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.

Application Security
Free
malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing
yaraScanParser Logo

yaraScanParser

A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalware-detectionfile-analysis
Yara VirusTotal Commenter Logo

Yara VirusTotal Commenter

Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.

Threat Management
Free
yaravirus-totalfile-scanningmalware-detectionrule-based-scanning
YALIH YALIH Logo

YALIH YALIH

A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.

Honeypots
Free
appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara
Yobi Logo

Yobi

Yara Based Detection for web browsers

Application Security
Free
yarabrowser-securitymalware-detection
Maltrail Logo

Maltrail

Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system utilizing blacklists and heuristic mechanisms.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligencewhitelistdomain-nameurl-filtering
App Detonator Logo

App Detonator

A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.

Application Security
Free
appsecmobile-securitydynamic-analysismalware-detectionvulnerability-detection
FSquaDRA Logo

FSquaDRA

FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detection
Yara Rules by Malgamy Logo

Yara Rules by Malgamy

Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-analysismalware-detection
ThreatWar Honeypot Agent Logo

ThreatWar Honeypot Agent

A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotthreat-detectionmalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-monitoring
CAPE Logo

CAPE

Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection

MalShare

Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaremalware-analysismalware-detectioncybersecurity
Yara File Checker Logo

Yara File Checker

A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionyararule-basedfile-scanning
yara-rust Logo

yara-rust

Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
SHIVA Spampot Logo

SHIVA Spampot

SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection
YARA Logo

YARA

YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionrule-basedpattern-matchingbinary-analysisfile-analysis
NotRuler Logo

NotRuler

NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler.

Specialized Security
Free
exchangerulesmalware-detectionattack-detection
Sublime Rules Logo

Sublime Rules

Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitymalware-detectionphishing-detectionrule-enginesecurity-rulesthreat-detection
im0rtp3's Yara rule repository Logo

im0rtp3's Yara rule repository

A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.

Threat Management
Free
yararulerepositorymalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
statiStrings Logo

statiStrings

A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-researchrule-writingmalware-detectionhunting
Anti-Trojan-Source Logo

Anti-Trojan-Source

Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.

Application Security
Free
malware-detection

WOMBAT Project

A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesecurity-analysisdata-enrichmentmalware-detection
go-yara Logo

go-yara

Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaragobinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
JARM Logo

JARM

JARM is a TLS server fingerprinting tool used for identifying server configurations and malicious infrastructure.

Network Security
Free
tlssecurity-testingmalware-detection
Shotgunyara Logo

Shotgunyara

A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine
ReversingLabs YARA Rules Logo

ReversingLabs YARA Rules

Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-detectionmalware-detectionbinary-analysisfile-analysisrule-engine
Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android Logo

Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android

A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.

Guides and eBooks
Free
malware-detectionbehavioral-analysismobile-security
manalyze Logo

manalyze

A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection
CFGScanDroid Logo

CFGScanDroid

Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.

Application Security
Free
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionscanner
Malware Signatures Overview Logo

Malware Signatures Overview

Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencemalware-detectioncybersecuritythreat-research
Burp-Yara-Rules Logo

Burp-Yara-Rules

A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites.

Threat Management
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionweb-app-security
yara_repo Logo

yara_repo

Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionyararule-enginethreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
Yara Signatures Logo

Yara Signatures

A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionbinary-analysisfile-scanning
Webroot Business Endpoint Protection Logo

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectioncloud-securitymachine-learningmalware-detectionransomware-prevention

chkrootkit

A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests.

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux
Munin Logo

Munin

An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.

Malware Analysis
Free
hash-calculatorhash-lookupmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
FastFinder Logo

FastFinder

Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.

Security Operations
Free
threat-huntingtriageyara-rulesmalware-detection

Stowaway

A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code

Application Security
Free
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
Valkyrie Comodo Logo

Valkyrie Comodo

Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection
domfind Logo

domfind

Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.

Offensive Security
Free
dnssubdomainphishingmalware-detectionsecurity-testing
hollows_hunter Logo

hollows_hunter

Scans running processes for potentially malicious implants and dumps them.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionmemory-forensics
Yara Rules Project Logo

Yara Rules Project

A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
Free
yararulessignaturemalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Metadefender Cloud Logo

Metadefender Cloud

Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.

Threat Management
Free
cloudmalware-detectionfile-analysissandbox
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) Logo

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool)

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
event-log-analysismalware-detectionyarawindows-event-logsincident-responsedigital-forensics
Dagda Logo

Dagda

A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops
ocaml-yara by Elastic Logo

ocaml-yara by Elastic

OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects

Vulnerability Management
Free
yaramalware-detectionfile-scanningsecurity-tool
Polichombr Logo

Polichombr

A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisbinary-analysisida-procollaborationmalware-detection
Ensnare Logo

Ensnare

Ensnare is a gem plugin for Ruby on Rails that enables quick deployment of a malicious behavior detection and response scheme using Honey Traps and Trap Responses.

Network Security
Free
appsecrubyrailsmalware-detection
MalConfScan Logo

MalConfScan

MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.

Digital Forensics
Free
malware-analysismemory-forensicsmalware-detectionstring-analysis
Arctic Swallow Logo

Arctic Swallow

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionsecurity-threatsreal-time-monitoringloggingmalware-detection
Tracking a stolen code-signing certificate with osquery Logo

Tracking a stolen code-signing certificate with osquery

Detect signed malware and track stolen code-signing certificates using osquery.

Security Operations
Free
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionosquery

Mobile Sandbox

Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.

Vulnerability Management
Free
mobile-securityiosmalware-detectionvulnerability-scanningapp-security
WMI Monitor Logo

WMI Monitor

Monitor WMI consumers and processes for potential malicious activity

Endpoint Security
Free
powershellmonitoringmalware-detectionsecurity-monitoring
YARA Public YARA rules Logo

YARA Public YARA rules

A collection of publicly available YARA rules for detecting and classifying malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligencerule-basedpattern-matchingcybersecurity
capa Logo

capa

Detect capabilities in executable files and identify potential behaviors.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionexecutable-analysisthreat-intelligence
Rootkit Hunter Logo

Rootkit Hunter

A Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system, providing a detailed report of the scan results.

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitmalware-detectionincident-responseforensicsopen-source