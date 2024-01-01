NEW

urlgrab 0 ( 0 ) A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links. Miscellaneous Free web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang

Knockknock 0 ( 0 ) A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware. Endpoint Security Free macosmalware-detectionfile-analysismac-security

URLhaus 0 ( 0 ) A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks. Threat Management Free malware-detectionurl-filteringthreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharing

Binsequencer 0 ( 0 ) A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection

Yara-Unprotect 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques Malware Analysis Free yara-rulesmalware-detection

Spectra 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security. Digital Forensics Free file-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

lw-yara 0 ( 0 ) A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security

Intezer 0 ( 0 ) Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security

InvalidSign 0 ( 0 ) Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection

BGP Ranking 0 ( 0 ) A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities. Threat Management Free malware-detectionrest-api

CDI_yara 0 ( 0 ) A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis

VxSig 0 ( 0 ) VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysissignature-generationmalware-detection

ClamAV 0 ( 0 ) ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. Endpoint Security Free antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool

malscan 0 ( 0 ) Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts. Digital Forensics Free malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis

Mirai Tracker 0 ( 0 ) A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns. Threat Management Free malware-detectionnetwork-securityscapycybersecurity

PasteHunter 0 ( 0 ) A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information. Threat Management Free yarafile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

Virustotal 0 ( 0 ) Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community. Threat Management Free malware-detectionthreat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-community

apkid 0 ( 0 ) APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files. Application Security Free malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing

yaraScanParser 0 ( 0 ) A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results. Threat Management Free yaramalware-detectionfile-analysis

YALIH YALIH 0 ( 0 ) A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. Honeypots Free appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara

Yobi 0 ( 0 ) Yara Based Detection for web browsers Application Security Free yarabrowser-securitymalware-detection

Maltrail 0 ( 0 ) Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system utilizing blacklists and heuristic mechanisms. Threat Management Free malware-detectionthreat-intelligencewhitelistdomain-nameurl-filtering

FSquaDRA 0 ( 0 ) FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detection

CAPE 0 ( 0 ) Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection

yara-rust 0 ( 0 ) Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning. Malware Analysis Free yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

SHIVA Spampot 0 ( 0 ) SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection

YARA 0 ( 0 ) YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionrule-basedpattern-matchingbinary-analysisfile-analysis

NotRuler 0 ( 0 ) NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler. Specialized Security Free exchangerulesmalware-detectionattack-detection

statiStrings 0 ( 0 ) A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-researchrule-writingmalware-detectionhunting

Anti-Trojan-Source 0 ( 0 ) Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code. Application Security Free malware-detection

JARM 0 ( 0 ) JARM is a TLS server fingerprinting tool used for identifying server configurations and malicious infrastructure. Network Security Free tlssecurity-testingmalware-detection

Shotgunyara 0 ( 0 ) A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine

manalyze 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection

CFGScanDroid 0 ( 0 ) Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications. Application Security Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionscanner

Burp-Yara-Rules 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites. Threat Management Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionweb-app-security

chkrootkit 0 ( 0 ) A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests. Malware Analysis Free rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux

Munin 0 ( 0 ) An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more. Malware Analysis Free hash-calculatorhash-lookupmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

FastFinder 0 ( 0 ) Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics. Security Operations Free threat-huntingtriageyara-rulesmalware-detection

Stowaway 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code Application Security Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis

Valkyrie Comodo 0 ( 0 ) Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination. Malware Analysis Free file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection

domfind 0 ( 0 ) Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains. Offensive Security Free dnssubdomainphishingmalware-detectionsecurity-testing

Metadefender Cloud 0 ( 0 ) Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks. Threat Management Free cloudmalware-detectionfile-analysissandbox

Dagda 0 ( 0 ) A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers Vulnerability Management Free dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops

Polichombr 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisida-procollaborationmalware-detection

Ensnare 0 ( 0 ) Ensnare is a gem plugin for Ruby on Rails that enables quick deployment of a malicious behavior detection and response scheme using Honey Traps and Trap Responses. Network Security Free appsecrubyrailsmalware-detection

MalConfScan 0 ( 0 ) MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images. Digital Forensics Free malware-analysismemory-forensicsmalware-detectionstring-analysis