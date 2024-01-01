scanner

cors-scanner Logo

cors-scanner

A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations

Network Security
corsscannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningmulti-threadedweb-app-security
findom-xss Logo

findom-xss

A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner

Malware Analysis
xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept
Dalfox Logo

Dalfox

Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.

Malware Analysis
xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security
Nuclei Logo

Nuclei

Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-scanneryamlcustomizablescanner
LFISuite Logo

LFISuite

A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning

Offensive Security
lfiscannerreverse-shellexploitfile-inclusion
CMSmap Logo

CMSmap

A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.

Application Security
scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing
sandmap Logo

sandmap

A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap

Network Security
nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing
Nikto Logo

Nikto

Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
web-app-securityweb-serverscannervulnerability-detectionsecurity-audit
JS-Scan Logo

JS-Scan

A JavaScript scanner built in PHP for scraping URLs and other information.

Vulnerability Management
scannerphp
sqliv Logo

sqliv

A massive SQL injection vulnerability scanner

Vulnerability Management
sql-injectionvulnerability-scanningscannersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Nessus Cheat Sheet Logo

Nessus Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.

Training and Resources
appsecvulnerability-scanningscannerpluginsecurity-testing
Binary Edge Logo

Binary Edge

A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.

Threat Management
threat-intelligenceattack-surfacescannerhoneypot
Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner Logo

Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner

A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems

Network Security
bashiocscannerlinuxunixosxfile-analysishash-calculator
NodeYara Logo

NodeYara

Yara module for Node.js

Malware Analysis
yaranodejsbinary-analysisrule-enginescannerfile-scanning
Yara-Scanner Logo

Yara-Scanner

Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.

Vulnerability Management
appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security
CFGScanDroid Logo

CFGScanDroid

Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.

Application Security
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionscanner
URL Scan Logo

URL Scan

A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Network Security
urlscannervulnerability-detectionweb-security
Yara Station Logo

Yara Station

Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities.

Malware Analysis
yarascanner
Joi Security Logo

Joi Security

CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.

Offensive Security
appsecscannerscanningsecurity-scanningvulnerabilitiesweb-app-securityweb-security
Honeyd Tools Logo

Honeyd Tools

A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes

Honeypots
network-topologyscannerlog-analysis
PyaraScanner Logo

PyaraScanner

A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.

Malware Analysis
incident-responsemalwareyarascannerincident-response-toolmalware-analysis
Spyre Logo

Spyre

A simple, self-contained modular host-based IOC scanner for incident responders.

Threat Management
iocyarascannerincident-response
THOR Lite Logo

THOR Lite

A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Endpoint Security
iocyarascannerfile-systemgo
WhatWeb Logo

WhatWeb

A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.

Application Security
web-scanningweb-securityscanner