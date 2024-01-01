NEW

findom-xss 0 ( 0 ) A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner Malware Analysis Free xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept

Dalfox 0 ( 0 ) Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation. Malware Analysis Free xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security

LFISuite 0 ( 0 ) A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning Offensive Security Free lfiscannerreverse-shellexploitfile-inclusion

CMSmap 0 ( 0 ) A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs. Application Security Free scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing

sandmap 0 ( 0 ) A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap Network Security Free nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing

JS-Scan 0 ( 0 ) A JavaScript scanner built in PHP for scraping URLs and other information. Vulnerability Management Free scannerphp

Binary Edge 0 ( 0 ) A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceattack-surfacescannerhoneypot

Yara-Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules. Vulnerability Management Free appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security

CFGScanDroid 0 ( 0 ) Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications. Application Security Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionscanner

URL Scan 0 ( 0 ) A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities. Network Security Free urlscannervulnerability-detectionweb-security

Yara Station 0 ( 0 ) Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities. Malware Analysis Free yarascanner

Honeyd Tools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes Honeypots Free network-topologyscannerlog-analysis

Spyre 0 ( 0 ) A simple, self-contained modular host-based IOC scanner for incident responders. Threat Management Free iocyarascannerincident-response