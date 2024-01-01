12 tools and resources
WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.
An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).
Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
Monitor WMI consumers and processes for potential malicious activity