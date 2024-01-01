NEW

HoneyPress 0 ( 0 ) WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts. Honeypots Free wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring

Datadog 0 ( 0 ) Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring. Security Operations Free monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity

ssh-auth-logger 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring

xxUSBSentinel 0 ( 0 ) Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device. Digital Forensics Free usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption

Zentral 0 ( 0 ) An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory. SIEM and Log Management Free inventorymonitoring

Project Artillery 0 ( 0 ) A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations. Honeypots Free honeypotmonitoringsecurity-hardeninglinuxwindows

Hale 0 ( 0 ) Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research. Network Security Free botnetcommand-and-controlmonitoringresearch