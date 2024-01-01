monitoring

HoneyPress

WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.

wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring

Datadog

Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.

monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity
ssh-auth-logger

A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.

sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring
xxUSBSentinel

Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.

usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption
Zentral

An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.

inventorymonitoring
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
Project Artillery

A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.

honeypotmonitoringsecurity-hardeninglinuxwindows
AWS Cloud Security

AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.

awscloud-securitycomplianceencryptionaccess-controlmonitoring
Event Forwarding Guidance

A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).

windowsevent-logsmonitoringsysinternals
Hale

Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.

botnetcommand-and-controlmonitoringresearch
Shockpot-Frontend

A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.

appsecauditingcompliancecybersecurityhoneytrapincident-responselog-analysismonitoringpenetration-testing
WMI Monitor

Monitor WMI consumers and processes for potential malicious activity

powershellmonitoringmalware-detectionsecurity-monitoring