Cloud Forensics Demystified is a comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and containerized environments like Kubernetes. The book covers the essential tools and logs for cloud investigation, incident response process, and cloud evidence acquisition, making it a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals, incident responders, and IT professionals adapting to cloud-centric environments. The book begins by giving an overview of cloud services, followed by a detailed exploration of the tools and techniques used to investigate popular cloud platforms. It also covers the significance of the cloud, explaining which tools and logs need to be enabled for investigative purposes and demonstrating how to integrate them with traditional digital forensic tools and techniques to respond to cloud security incidents. By the end of this book, readers will be well-equipped to handle security breaches in cloud-based environments and have a comprehensive understanding of the essential cloud-based logs vital to their investigations.