5 tools and resources
Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.
A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems
A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.
A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.