mac-os

5 tools and resources

Apple Silicon Mac Security Guide Logo

Apple Silicon Mac Security Guide

0 (0)

Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.

Training and Resources
Free
mac-securitymac-ossecurity-guidelines
libfsapfs Logo

libfsapfs

0 (0)

A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems

Digital Forensics
Free
file-systemmac-os
OS X Auditor Logo

OS X Auditor

0 (0)

A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsmac-oscomputer-forensicsfile-analysishashing
Splunk Attack Data Repository Logo

Splunk Attack Data Repository

0 (0)

Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsesplunksiemmac-osoperating-system
class-dump Logo

class-dump

0 (0)

A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmac-os