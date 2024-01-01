8 tools and resources
Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.
A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.
A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft
A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.
Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.