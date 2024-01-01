apt

8 tools and resources

VT Code Similarity Yara Generator

Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.

Threat Management
Free
aptcode-analysisfile-analysismalware-detectionpe-filevirus-total
IOC Parser

A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.

Threat Management
Free
iocpdfaptfile-analysis
ChopShop

A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft

Network Security
Free
aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection

A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.

Threat Management
Free
aptmalware
APT Notes

Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.

Threat Management
Free
aptmalwarethreat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-research
DailyIOC

A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.

Threat Management
Free
iocaptyara
Hiryu

A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.

Threat Management
Free
threat-analysisvisualizationaptiocneo4j
APT Simulator

APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.

Offensive Security
Free
aptwindowsscript