IOC Parser 0 ( 0 ) A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format. Threat Management Free iocpdfaptfile-analysis

ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft Network Security Free aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

DailyIOC 0 ( 0 ) A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets. Threat Management Free iocaptyara

Hiryu 0 ( 0 ) A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC. Threat Management Free threat-analysisvisualizationaptiocneo4j