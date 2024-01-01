Akamai Hunt is a managed threat hunting service that searches for and remediates evasive security risks in network environments. The service collects and correlates data from the client's environment and Akamai's platform to identify suspicious activity. It employs machine learning and AI to process data and detect threats, with dedicated experts investigating each event for legitimacy. Akamai Hunt provides real-time alerts with detailed information for insights and mitigation. The Hunt team assists with incident response and works closely with clients to remediate issues. The service integrates with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and offers features such as context-rich threat intelligence, big data analysis, advanced detection algorithms, and monthly executive-level threat reports.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
A robust Python implementation of TAXII Services with a friendly pythonic API.
A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.
Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.
Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.