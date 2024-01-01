11 tools and resources
A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.
Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.
Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.
Cybersecurity conference featuring talks on various hacking topics by industry experts.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.
An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.
A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.
In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.
Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.