social-engineering

11 tools and resources

NEW

Contagio Mobile Logo

Contagio Mobile

0 (0)

A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitymobile-securitysocial-engineering
Macro_Pack Logo

Macro_Pack

0 (0)

Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering
CloakifyFactory Logo

CloakifyFactory

0 (0)

Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.

Offensive Security
Free
steganographysocial-engineering
SteelCon 2018 Logo

SteelCon 2018

0 (0)

Cybersecurity conference featuring talks on various hacking topics by industry experts.

Miscellaneous
Free
compliancesocial-engineering
ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution Logo

ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution

0 (0)

A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology

Offensive Security
Free
social-engineeringred-teampenetration-testingethical-hackingcsharp
Social Engineering Attacks Logo

Social Engineering Attacks

0 (0)

A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.

Offensive Security
Free
social-engineeringphishing
Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) Logo

Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET)

0 (0)

An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsocial-engineeringattack-vectorframeworklinuxmac-os-x
June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea Logo

June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea

0 (0)

A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.

Threat Management
Free
npmmalwaresocial-engineeringgithub
Ryan Stillions: On TTPs Logo

Ryan Stillions: On TTPs

0 (0)

In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsemalwarephishingsocial-engineering
Linkedin2username Logo

Linkedin2username

0 (0)

An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.

Vulnerability Management
Free
osintsocial-engineeringreconnaissancepenetration-testing
Hack.lu 2018 Logo

Hack.lu 2018

0 (0)

Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesocial-engineeringhoneypotbashwindows