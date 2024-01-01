SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
The Bait and Switch Honeypot is a multifaceted cybersecurity tool that redirects hostile traffic to a honeypot, protecting the real system while gathering information about potential attackers.
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.
A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server
SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.
A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.
Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.