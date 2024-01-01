Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet

A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
Google Cloud Platform Forensics provides a comprehensive overview of incident response in GCP, including logs for threat hunting and incident response, log analysis, and admin console cloud logging. It involves understanding existing infrastructure and investigating malicious activity derived from control plane activity. The tool provides five categories of forensic data, including alerts, logs, configurations, reports, and service data, and utilizes GCP native tooling such as Security Command Center, Logs Explorer, BigQuery, Metrics Explorer, Policy Analyzer, and Asset Inventory. The tool tracks various logs, including Admin, User, OAuth, SAML, Groups, and Security logs, which can be used for threat hunting and incident response. These logs provide valuable insights into API calls, user events, and configuration changes, enabling effective incident response and threat hunting in GCP environments.
A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.
An intentionally insecure Android app designed to teach developers and security professionals about common app vulnerabilities.
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.