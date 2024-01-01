Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Google Cloud Platform Forensics provides a comprehensive overview of incident response in GCP, including logs for threat hunting and incident response, log analysis, and admin console cloud logging. It involves understanding existing infrastructure and investigating malicious activity derived from control plane activity. The tool provides five categories of forensic data, including alerts, logs, configurations, reports, and service data, and utilizes GCP native tooling such as Security Command Center, Logs Explorer, BigQuery, Metrics Explorer, Policy Analyzer, and Asset Inventory. The tool tracks various logs, including Admin, User, OAuth, SAML, Groups, and Security logs, which can be used for threat hunting and incident response. These logs provide valuable insights into API calls, user events, and configuration changes, enabling effective incident response and threat hunting in GCP environments.