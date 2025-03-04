Cofense is an email security platform that focuses on combating phishing attacks through a combination of human intelligence and technology. The solution offers a full-cycle approach to email security that includes: 1. Security Awareness Training (SAT) through their PhishMe platform, which trains employees to recognize and report phishing attempts that bypass Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) 2. A reporting system that leverages over 35 million trained employees to identify phishing emails that evade traditional security measures 3. Threat analysis capabilities to evaluate reported emails 4. Automated remediation to quickly address identified threats 5. Risk management intelligence for broader security insights Cofense's approach is based on the premise that AI/ML security solutions alone cannot fully protect against sophisticated phishing attacks, especially those powered by generative AI. Instead, they combine machine learning with human verification to create what they call "human-vetted intelligence at scale." The platform maintains a database of SEG misses, providing visibility into phishing attacks that bypass conventional email security measures. This intelligence helps organizations identify gaps in their email security defenses and respond to threats more effectively. Cofense serves enterprise customers, including Fortune 1000 companies, and offers support through a follow-the-sun SOC operation for continuous threat monitoring and response.
FortiMail is an email security solution that protects organizations against phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise through multi-layered detection and prevention capabilities.
A cloud-based email security solution from Cloudflare designed to protect organizations from email-based threats and attacks.
A security solution that protects email and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365 environments against advanced threats including phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and malware.
Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that helps organizations detect and prevent outbound email breaches caused by human error or malicious intent.
An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.
JustGuard is a cybersecurity platform that detects and takes down phishing attacks before they can harm businesses or their customers.
