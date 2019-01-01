NEW

fuzz.txt 0 ( 0 ) A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats Malware Analysis Free malwarefile-analysisfuzzing

GitTools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories Digital Forensics Free gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching

Knockknock 0 ( 0 ) A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware. Endpoint Security Free macosmalware-detectionfile-analysismac-security

ThreatCheck 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files. Offensive Security Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisantivirusfile-analysis

ConventionEngine 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths. Malware Analysis Free yaramalwarefile-analysisbinary-security

Yara-Java 0 ( 0 ) Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data. Application Security Free yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis

dcfldd 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing

xocopy 0 ( 0 ) Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching

YaraHunter 0 ( 0 ) YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis

Harbinger 0 ( 0 ) A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencefile-analysis

HxD 0 ( 0 ) HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Binsequencer 0 ( 0 ) A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection

Crashwalk 0 ( 0 ) A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisgolangdebugging

SigThief 0 ( 0 ) Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysispe-file

Spectra 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security. Digital Forensics Free file-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

Preflight 0 ( 0 ) Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching

win10upgrade 0 ( 0 ) MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox. Endpoint Security Free threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox

Donut 0 ( 0 ) Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters. Offensive Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisshellcode

Ropper 0 ( 0 ) Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysisdisassemblybinary-conversion

xxd 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

RTFSig 0 ( 0 ) A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents. Malware Analysis Free file-analysissignatureyaravirus-totalpython

CapTipper 0 ( 0 ) CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. Network Security Free httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis

InvalidSign 0 ( 0 ) Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection

USN-Journal-Parser 0 ( 0 ) Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysispythonscripting

Binwalk 0 ( 0 ) Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfirmware-analysisfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdirectory-traversal

usbrip 0 ( 0 ) A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines. Digital Forensics Free forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis

libregf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format. Digital Forensics Free windowsregistryfile-analysisbinary-security

CDI_yara 0 ( 0 ) A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis

Recon 0 ( 0 ) A file search and query tool for ops and security experts. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisfile-searchsecurityfile-management

PLASMA 0 ( 0 ) PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting. Malware Analysis Free disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion

YARALYZER 0 ( 0 ) Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context. Digital Forensics Free binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security

UDcide 0 ( 0 ) UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal. Malware Analysis Free malwarebinary-securityfile-analysissecurity-analysis

SWFTools 0 ( 0 ) SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Exiv2 0 ( 0 ) Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity

VxSig 0 ( 0 ) VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysissignature-generationmalware-detection

IE10Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisdata-recoverybrowser-security

Echotrail Insights 0 ( 0 ) Search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information. Threat Management Free windowsfile-analysissecurity-information

AutoYara 0 ( 0 ) Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation

yarAnalyzer 0 ( 0 ) yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature. Threat Management Free yarafile-analysisstatisticsinventory

fexecve harness 0 ( 0 ) A tool that executes programs in memory from various sources Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysis

hivex 0 ( 0 ) A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisregistrywindows

FOCA (Fingerprinting Organizations with Collected Archives) 0 ( 0 ) FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information. Offensive Security Free file-analysis

GNU Binutils 0 ( 0 ) A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more. Miscellaneous Free binary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysishex-dump

Fnord 0 ( 0 ) Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisentropy

c-aff4 0 ( 0 ) An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysisdigital-evidenceforensic-tool

BinaryAlert 0 ( 0 ) A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams. Malware Analysis Free awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response

libvmdk 0 ( 0 ) A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsevirtual-machinefile-analysis

libolecf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisbinary-security

imagemounter 0 ( 0 ) A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisdisk-image

AppCompatProcessor 0 ( 0 ) A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data Threat Management Free file-analysisbinary-securitywindows

pngcheck 0 ( 0 ) A tool to verify the integrity of PNG, JNG, and MNG files and extract detailed information about the image. Miscellaneous Free file-analysisimage-securitypng

Jager 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format. Threat Management Free iocindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis

yaraScanParser 0 ( 0 ) A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results. Threat Management Free yaramalware-detectionfile-analysis

PLCinject 0 ( 0 ) PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc

hashlookup-forensic-analyser 0 ( 0 ) Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysiscirclforensic-analysis

libmsiecf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format. Endpoint Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Charlotte 0 ( 0 ) Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth. Offensive Security Free shellcodebinary-securityfile-analysisc++

IOC Parser 0 ( 0 ) A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format. Threat Management Free iocpdfaptfile-analysis

FSquaDRA 0 ( 0 ) FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detection

ShadowCopy Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisfile-recoverybackup

SauronEye 0 ( 0 ) SauronEye helps in identifying files containing sensitive data such as passwords through targeted directory searches. Offensive Security Free file-searchsensitive-datapasswordsdirectory-scanningfile-analysis

Wombat Forensics 0 ( 0 ) A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisfile-analysisforensic-tool

LfLe 0 ( 0 ) Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures. Digital Forensics Free event-logfile-analysisbinary-security

CAPE 0 ( 0 ) Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection

jpeginfo 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata. Digital Forensics Free jpegimage-analysisfile-analysismetadatacommand-line-tool

Hoarder 0 ( 0 ) Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts. Digital Forensics Free forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics

Explorer Suite 0 ( 0 ) A freeware suite of tools for PE editing and process viewing, including CFF Explorer and Resource Editor. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysis

yara_zip_module 0 ( 0 ) A yara module for searching strings inside zip files Malware Analysis Free yarafile-analysis

YARA 0 ( 0 ) YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionrule-basedpattern-matchingbinary-analysisfile-analysis

pcapfex 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers. Digital Forensics Free pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security

exif 0 ( 0 ) A command-line utility to show and change EXIF information in JPEG files Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisimage-securityjpeg

bstrings 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for searching and extracting strings from files with various options like ASCII and Unicode string search. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisfile-search

PhoneyC 0 ( 0 ) A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysisemulation

PacketQ 0 ( 0 ) A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server. Network Security Free pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns

Androguard 0 ( 0 ) A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities. Application Security Free dexapkbinary-analysisfile-analysisfrida

Veles 0 ( 0 ) A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisfile-analysisdata-visualization

Mastiff 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats Endpoint Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis

readpe 0 ( 0 ) A tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files with detailed information about the file structure. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysispe-fileexecutable-analysis

protobuf-inspector 0 ( 0 ) A tool for parsing Google Protobuf encoded blobs without the accompanying definition, providing a colored representation of the contents. Network Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversion

DumpItForLinux 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux

Bmaptool 0 ( 0 ) Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

manalyze 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection

YARA-Forensics 0 ( 0 ) Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysispattern-matchingmalware-researchforensic-investigation

FileIntel 0 ( 0 ) A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format. Threat Management Free file-analysiscsv-output

PEview 0 ( 0 ) A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dump

Whispers 0 ( 0 ) A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions. Application Security Free static-analysiscode-analysisfile-analysis

LOKI 0 ( 0 ) LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection. Threat Management Free iocyaraindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis

UPX 0 ( 0 ) UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysiscompressionfile-patching

Checksec 0 ( 0 ) Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source. Malware Analysis Free bashbinary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysis

Burp-Yara-Rules 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites. Threat Management Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionweb-app-security

StringSifter 0 ( 0 ) StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisstring-analysis

XlsGen 0 ( 0 ) A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisoffice-365

Krakatau 0 ( 0 ) Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries. Malware Analysis Free javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

chkrootkit 0 ( 0 ) A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests. Malware Analysis Free rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux

Rifiuti2 0 ( 0 ) Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-analysisforensicsdigital-forensics

Hybrid-Analysis 0 ( 0 ) Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research

Redline 0 ( 0 ) A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis. Endpoint Security Free endpoint-securitymemory-analysisfile-analysis

Valkyrie Comodo 0 ( 0 ) Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination. Malware Analysis Free file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection

ida_yara 0 ( 0 ) A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara Malware Analysis Free idayarabinary-analysisfile-analysishex-dump

libqcow 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

RetDec 0 ( 0 ) RetDec is a versatile machine-code decompiler with support for various file formats and architectures. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysis

Metadefender Cloud 0 ( 0 ) Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks. Threat Management Free cloudmalware-detectionfile-analysissandbox

libvslvm 0 ( 0 ) A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format. Digital Forensics Free data-extractionfile-analysislinux

CAPA 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysismalware-analysisthreat-intelligence