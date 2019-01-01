file-analysis

201 tools and resources

fuzz.txt

A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats

Malware Analysis
malwarefile-analysisfuzzing
Nosey Parker

A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisgitsecurity-audit
ysoserial.net

A deserialization payload generator for .NET formatters

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisdeserializationpayload-generation
AWSBucketDump

A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
awss3security-researchpenetration-testingfile-analysis
GitTools

A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories

Digital Forensics
gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching
Knockknock

A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.

Endpoint Security
macosmalware-detectionfile-analysismac-security
ThreatCheck

A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files.

Offensive Security
malware-analysisbinary-analysisantivirusfile-analysis
ConventionEngine

A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.

Malware Analysis
yaramalwarefile-analysisbinary-security
Yara-Java

Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.

Application Security
yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis
VT Code Similarity Yara Generator

Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.

Threat Management
aptcode-analysisfile-analysismalware-detectionpe-filevirus-total
dcfldd

A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing

xocopy

0 (0)

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching
YaraHunter

YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis
Harbinger

A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon.

Threat Management
threat-intelligencefile-analysis

HxD

HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Binsequencer

A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection
pybof

A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.

Endpoint Security
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patchingpython-library
Android Application Analyzer

A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.

Specialized Security
appsecfile-analysislog-analysissensitive-datareverse-engineering
Crashwalk

A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisgolangdebugging
Project Icewater

A project providing open-source YARA rules for malware and malicious file detection

Malware Analysis
malware-detectionyarafile-analysismachine-learningthreat-intelligence

CFR

Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.

Malware Analysis
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineering
SigThief

Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysispe-file

Spectra

Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.

Digital Forensics
file-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Preflight

Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks.

Specialized Security
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching
win10upgrade

MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.

Endpoint Security
threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox
Donut

Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.

Offensive Security
binary-securityfile-analysisshellcode

Aperi'Solve

Online platform for image steganography analysis

Digital Forensics
steganographyimage-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
Ropper

Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisdisassemblybinary-conversion
xxd

A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Java Decompiler Online

Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisjavadecompilerbinary-conversion
RTFSig

A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.

Malware Analysis
file-analysissignatureyaravirus-totalpython
Steganography Toolkit

A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyctfdockerimage-analysisfile-analysisbinary-security
CapTipper

CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.

Network Security
httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis
InvalidSign

Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.

Security Operations
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework

A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdisassemblyassembly
USN-Journal-Parser

Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsfile-analysispythonscripting
Binwalk

Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfirmware-analysisfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdirectory-traversal
usbrip

A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.

Digital Forensics
forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis
libregf

A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.

Digital Forensics
windowsregistryfile-analysisbinary-security
Joe Sandbox (Community)

Joe Sandbox Community provides automated cloud-based malware analysis across multiple OS platforms.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysisfile-analysissandbox
Yara Mode for GNU Emacs

Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
CDI_yara

A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.

Malware Analysis
yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis
Recon

A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.

Digital Forensics
file-analysisfile-searchsecurityfile-management
PLASMA

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.

Malware Analysis
disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion
Cuckoo Mod

A modified version of Cuckoo Sandbox with enhanced features and capabilities.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysisfile-analysisbehavioral-analysissignature-based-detection
YARALYZER

Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.

Digital Forensics
binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security
UDcide

UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.

Malware Analysis
malwarebinary-securityfile-analysissecurity-analysis

SWFTools

SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Exiv2

Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)

A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.

Digital Forensics
memory-acquisitionlinuxrustbinary-securityfile-analysis
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.

Security Operations
incident-responselateral-movementlog-analysisfile-analysissecurity-analysis
xortool.py

A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysiscryptography
VxSig

VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysissignature-generationmalware-detection
Ghost USB Honeypot

A honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices, detecting infections without further information.

Honeypots
honeypotmalware-detectionusb-securityfile-analysisbinary-security
IE10Analyzer

IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.

Digital Forensics
file-analysisdata-recoverybrowser-security
AMExtractor

AMExtractor is an Android Memory Extractor tool.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysismemory-analysis
Echotrail Insights

Search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information.

Threat Management
windowsfile-analysissecurity-information
OS X Auditor

A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.

Digital Forensics
forensicsmac-oscomputer-forensicsfile-analysishashing
AutoYara

Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation
yarAnalyzer

yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature.

Threat Management
yarafile-analysisstatisticsinventory
YaraScanner

Microservice for scanning files with Yara

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisyarafile-scanningfile-management
fexecve harness

A tool that executes programs in memory from various sources

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysis
bulk_extractor

A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsfile-analysisfile-carvingfile-extractionfile-systemforensic-analysisforensic-toolhex-dump

Drifter

A wargame that challenges your hacking skills

Training and Resources
wargamepenetration-testingsecurity-trainingbinary-securityfile-analysis
steg86

steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysissteganography
hivex

A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisregistrywindows
FOCA (Fingerprinting Organizations with Collected Archives)

FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.

Offensive Security
file-analysis
StegoVeritas

A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyimage-securitysteganalysisdata-hidingfile-analysis
GNU Binutils

A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more.

Miscellaneous
binary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysishex-dump
Fnord

Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.

Application Security
binary-securityfile-analysisentropy
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.

Miscellaneous
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysissmalisecurity-toolsbinary-conversion
Binkit

Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityanalysis
c-aff4

An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsfile-analysisdigital-evidenceforensic-tool
BinaryAlert

A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.

Malware Analysis
awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response
Dumpzilla

Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingforensic-analysisbrowser-security
libvmdk

A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsincident-responsevirtual-machinefile-analysis
libolecf

A library to access and parse OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files.

Digital Forensics
file-analysisbinary-security
Threat.Zone

Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysissandboxstatic-analysisemulationbinary-securityfile-analysis
Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent

Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.

Specialized Security
malware-detectionfile-analysisemail-securityregex
imagemounter

A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisdisk-image
AppCompatProcessor

A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data

Threat Management
file-analysisbinary-securitywindows

pngcheck

A tool to verify the integrity of PNG, JNG, and MNG files and extract detailed information about the image.

Miscellaneous
file-analysisimage-securitypng
Jager

A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format.

Threat Management
iocindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis
yaraScanParser

A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results.

Threat Management
yaramalware-detectionfile-analysis
PLCinject

PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.

Specialized Security
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc
hashlookup-forensic-analyser

Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsfile-analysiscirclforensic-analysis
Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tools
libmsiecf

A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.

Endpoint Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib)

A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographybinary-securityfile-analysisattack-paths
Magic Rescue

A tool for recovering files by scanning block devices and extracting them based on 'magic bytes' in file contents.

Data Protection and Cryptography
file-recoveryfile-analysis
Charlotte

Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.

Offensive Security
shellcodebinary-securityfile-analysisc++
Yara Decompressor

Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysiscompressionyararule-enginefile-analysisbinary-security
IOC Parser

A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.

Threat Management
iocpdfaptfile-analysis
FSquaDRA

FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files.

Specialized Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detection
Yara4Pentesters

A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensic-analysisincident-responsepentestingyara
Yara Rules by Malgamy

Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification

Threat Management
yarafile-analysismalware-detection
ShadowCopy Analyzer

ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration.

Digital Forensics
file-analysisfile-recoverybackup
SauronEye

SauronEye helps in identifying files containing sensitive data such as passwords through targeted directory searches.

Offensive Security
file-searchsensitive-datapasswordsdirectory-scanningfile-analysis
Wombat Forensics

A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports.

Digital Forensics
forensic-analysisfile-analysisforensic-tool
WiFiConfigStore.xml Forensics

Analyzing WiFiConfigStore.xml file for digital forensics on Android devices.

Digital Forensics
forensic-analysisfile-analysis
LfLe

Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures.

Digital Forensics
event-logfile-analysisbinary-security
CAPE

Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection
Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner

A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems

Network Security
bashiocscannerlinuxunixosxfile-analysishash-calculator
Yara File Checker

A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.

Malware Analysis
file-analysismalware-detectionyararule-basedfile-scanning
Nuke My LUKS

A network-based panic button to overwrite LUKS header and shutdown the computer in emergencies, making data recovery impossible.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysisdata-destructionsecurity-incident-response
imobax

iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingiosmobile-securitybackupforensics
jpeginfo

A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.

Digital Forensics
jpegimage-analysisfile-analysismetadatacommand-line-tool
Strelka

Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Management
file-analysisthreat-huntingthreat-detectionincident-responsecontainer-securityfile-scanning
Vim Syntax Highlighting for YARA Rules

Vim syntax-highlighting plugin for YARA rules with support up to v4.3.

Miscellaneous
vulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-managementbinary-securityfile-analysis
Hoarder

Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts.

Digital Forensics
forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics
Explorer Suite

A freeware suite of tools for PE editing and process viewing, including CFF Explorer and Resource Editor.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysis
yara_zip_module

A yara module for searching strings inside zip files

Malware Analysis
yarafile-analysis
SQLite SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

Comprehensive cheat sheet for SQLite SQL injection techniques and payloads.

Training and Resources
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisfile-patchingsql-injection
YARA

YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns.

Malware Analysis
malware-detectionrule-basedpattern-matchingbinary-analysisfile-analysis
pcapfex

A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.

Digital Forensics
pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security
exif

A command-line utility to show and change EXIF information in JPEG files

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisimage-securityjpeg
bstrings

A command-line tool for searching and extracting strings from files with various options like ASCII and Unicode string search.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisfile-search
Laika BOSS

Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.

Network Security
binary-securityfile-analysisintrusion-detectionsecurity-framework
Noia

Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.

Specialized Security
mobile-securityfridanodejsnpmbinary-analysisfile-analysis
python-evtx

A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.

SIEM and Log Management
windowsevent-logpythonfile-analysisbinary-security
File Scanning Framework (FSF) v1.1

FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution that enables analysts to extend the utility of Yara signatures and define actionable intelligence within a file.

Malware Analysis
file-scanningfile-analysismalware-analysisreverse-engineering
PhoneyC

A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.

Application Security
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysisemulation
PacketQ

A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.

Network Security
pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns

GoatseLinux: It's Wide Open [tm] GSL

A VMware image for penetration testing purposes

Vulnerability Management
penetration-testingbinary-securityfile-analysis
Androguard

A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.

Application Security
dexapkbinary-analysisfile-analysisfrida
Veles

A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysisfile-analysisdata-visualization
Mastiff

A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats

Endpoint Security
binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis
readpe

A tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files with detailed information about the file structure.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysispe-fileexecutable-analysis
protobuf-inspector

A tool for parsing Google Protobuf encoded blobs without the accompanying definition, providing a colored representation of the contents.

Network Security
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversion
DumpItForLinux

A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux
ReversingLabs YARA Rules

Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting

Threat Management
yarathreat-detectionmalware-detectionbinary-analysisfile-analysisrule-engine
Apktool

A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.

Malware Analysis
apkreverse-engineeringfile-analysisbinary-security
Bmaptool

Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
manalyze

A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection
YARA-Forensics

Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysispattern-matchingmalware-researchforensic-investigation
FileIntel

A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format.

Threat Management
file-analysiscsv-output
PEview

A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
Whispers

A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.

Application Security
static-analysiscode-analysisfile-analysis
LOKI

LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.

Threat Management
iocyaraindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis
UPX

UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysiscompressionfile-patching
Posh-VirusTotal PowerShell Module

A PowerShell module for interacting with VirusTotal to analyze suspicious files and URLs.

Malware Analysis
powershellvirus-totalfile-analysissecurity-tool
Static File Analyzer (SFA)

A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.

Malware Analysis
file-analysismalware-analysisclamavyaradocker
Checksec

Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source.

Malware Analysis
bashbinary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysis
Burp-Yara-Rules

A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites.

Threat Management
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionweb-app-security
StringSifter

StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis.

Specialized Security
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisstring-analysis
XlsGen

A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisoffice-365
peepdf

A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.

Digital Forensics
pdfsecurityanalysisfile-analysismetadatajavascriptshellcode
SUPER Android Analyzer

A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.

Application Security
apkbinary-securityfile-analysisvulnerability-detection
TestDisk and PhotoRec

TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.

Data Protection and Cryptography
data-recoveryfile-systemdigital-forensicsfile-analysis
Krakatau

Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries.

Malware Analysis
javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

chkrootkit

A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests.

Malware Analysis
rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux
class-dump

A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmac-os
Rifiuti2

Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file

Digital Forensics
windowsfile-analysisforensicsdigital-forensics
JD-GUI

Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.

Malware Analysis
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysis
Hybrid-Analysis

Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
Redline

A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.

Endpoint Security
endpoint-securitymemory-analysisfile-analysis
Valkyrie Comodo

Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.

Malware Analysis
file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection
Foremost

A console program for file recovery through data carving.

Digital Forensics
data-recoveryfile-analysisimage-analysisdigital-forensics
ida_yara

A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara

Malware Analysis
idayarabinary-analysisfile-analysishex-dump
hollows_hunter

Scans running processes for potentially malicious implants and dumps them.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionmemory-forensics
libqcow

A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
RetDec

RetDec is a versatile machine-code decompiler with support for various file formats and architectures.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysis
Metadefender Cloud

Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.

Threat Management
cloudmalware-detectionfile-analysissandbox
libvslvm

A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.

Digital Forensics
data-extractionfile-analysislinux
strings

A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingdigital-forensics
Telnet IoT Honeypot

Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries

Honeypots
honeypotiotmalwarebotnetbinary-securityfile-analysis
base64_substring

A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyara
Intel Owl

An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.

Threat Management
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingmalware-analysisfile-analysisrest-apisecurity-tools
CAPA

A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.

Application Security
binary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysismalware-analysisthreat-intelligence
Inceptor

Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls.

Offensive Security
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysisfile-patching
Kaitai Struct

Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching