Cydarm is a case management platform designed specifically for Security Operations Centers (SOCs) that supports the full cybersecurity incident response lifecycle. The platform enables security teams to analyze, respond to, and manage security incidents through structured workflows and playbooks that align with industry standards like NIST 800-61r2. Key features include: - Collaborative incident response capabilities that connect analysts, incident response teams, and stakeholders - Granular access control with need-to-know principles and multi-tenancy for secure information sharing - Configurable workflows that adapt to existing security processes - API integration with existing security tools - Comprehensive incident documentation and reporting capabilities - Compliance support for incident management, reporting, and disclosure requirements - Available as both a hosted solution and an enterprise deployment option Cydarm helps organizations track incidents, implement response playbooks, generate metrics for reporting, and improve their overall security posture through better understanding of their threat environment.

