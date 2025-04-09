Cydarm is a case management platform designed specifically for Security Operations Centers (SOCs) that supports the full cybersecurity incident response lifecycle. The platform enables security teams to analyze, respond to, and manage security incidents through structured workflows and playbooks that align with industry standards like NIST 800-61r2. Key features include: - Collaborative incident response capabilities that connect analysts, incident response teams, and stakeholders - Granular access control with need-to-know principles and multi-tenancy for secure information sharing - Configurable workflows that adapt to existing security processes - API integration with existing security tools - Comprehensive incident documentation and reporting capabilities - Compliance support for incident management, reporting, and disclosure requirements - Available as both a hosted solution and an enterprise deployment option Cydarm helps organizations track incidents, implement response playbooks, generate metrics for reporting, and improve their overall security posture through better understanding of their threat environment.
PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments.
An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.
