email-security

19 tools and resources

NEW

Tessian Logo

Tessian

0 (0)

Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.

Specialized Security
Commercial
email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning
Sublime Platform Logo

Sublime Platform

0 (0)

A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven

SpamHole.net

0 (0)

Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.

Miscellaneous
Free
email-security
Intezer Logo

Intezer

0 (0)

Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security
SMTP Honeypot Logo

SMTP Honeypot

0 (0)

SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.

Honeypots
Free
smtphoneypotemail-securitytls
Hunter Logo

Hunter

0 (0)

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
Mailoney Logo

Mailoney

0 (0)

SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.

Honeypots
Free
smtphoneypotpythonemail-security
mailspoof Logo

mailspoof

0 (0)

Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecemail-securityspoofingosint
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway Logo

15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway

0 (0)

Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.

Miscellaneous
Free
email-securitycloud-securityoffice-365
Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo

Symantec Enterprise Cloud

0 (0)

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cloud-securityendpoint-securitynetwork-securityinformation-securityemail-securityaimachine-learningthreat-protectiondata-protectionsecurity-operations
Disposable Email Domains List Logo

Disposable Email Domains List

0 (0)

A collection of disposable and temporary email address domains used for spamming or abusing services.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securityspam-prevention
Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent Logo

Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent

0 (0)

Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.

Specialized Security
Free
malware-detectionfile-analysisemail-securityregex

LeakedIn.com

0 (0)

Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.

Security Operations
Free
breachdata-breachemail-securitysecurity-risksinfosec
Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE) Logo

Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE)

0 (0)

An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.

Specialized Security
Free
office-365email-securitythreat-feedregexthreat-intelligence
Sublime Rules Logo

Sublime Rules

0 (0)

Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitymalware-detectionphishing-detectionrule-enginesecurity-rulesthreat-detection
Buster Logo

Buster

0 (0)

Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.

Vulnerability Management
Free
email-securityreconnaissanceosint
Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus Logo

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus

0 (0)

Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusfirewallemail-securityvpnendpoint-protection
Spoofcheck Logo

Spoofcheck

0 (0)

Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
email-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-audit
NotifySecurity Logo

NotifySecurity

0 (0)

An Outlook add-in for reporting suspicious emails to security teams and tracking user behavior during awareness campaigns.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecemail-securityincident-response