19 tools and resources
Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.
Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.
SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.
Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.
A collection of disposable and temporary email address domains used for spamming or abusing services.
Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.
Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.
Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
An Outlook add-in for reporting suspicious emails to security teams and tracking user behavior during awareness campaigns.