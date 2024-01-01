NEW

Tessian 0 ( 0 ) Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security. Specialized Security Commercial email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning

Sublime Platform 0 ( 0 ) A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description. Specialized Security Free email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven

SpamHole.net 0 ( 0 ) Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs. Miscellaneous Free email-security

Intezer 0 ( 0 ) Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security

SMTP Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction. Honeypots Free smtphoneypotemail-securitytls

Hunter 0 ( 0 ) An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns. Threat Management Free appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit

Mailoney 0 ( 0 ) SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation. Honeypots Free smtphoneypotpythonemail-security

mailspoof 0 ( 0 ) Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing. Specialized Security Free appsecemail-securityspoofingosint

LeakedIn.com 0 ( 0 ) Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach. Security Operations Free breachdata-breachemail-securitysecurity-risksinfosec

Buster 0 ( 0 ) Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data. Vulnerability Management Free email-securityreconnaissanceosint