security-threats

11 tools and resources

NEW

Scout Insight Logo

Scout Insight

0 (0)

Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencesecurity-threatsincident-response
gaussrf Logo

gaussrf

0 (0)

A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.

Threat Management
Free
ssrfurl-filteringsecurity-threatsthreat-intelligence
Apache Spot (Incubating) Logo

Apache Spot (Incubating)

0 (0)

Open source software for leveraging insights from flow and packet analysis to identify potential security threats or attacks.

Network Security
Free
flow-analysispacket-analysissecurity-threatscloud-securitynetwork-security
Toms Honey Pot Logo

Toms Honey Pot

0 (0)

A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsnetwork-securitysystem-securitysecurity-toolthreat-detection
6Guard (IPv6 attack detector) Logo

6Guard (IPv6 attack detector)

0 (0)

6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.

Network Security
Free
ipv6attack-detectionsecurity-threatsnetwork-security
Ryan Stillions: The DML model Logo

Ryan Stillions: The DML model

0 (0)

A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
machine-learningnatural-language-processingdata-securitysecurity-threatsanomaly-detection
Packet Storm Logo

Packet Storm

0 (0)

Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.

Threat Management
Free
infoseccybersecuritysecurity-threatsvulnerabilitiessecurity-tools
Certstream Logo

Certstream

0 (0)

Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.

Threat Management
Free
sslphishing-detectionsecurity-threats
F-Secure Blog Logo

F-Secure Blog

0 (0)

F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogsecurity-threatsresearchbest-practices
Honeycomb Plugins Logo

Honeycomb Plugins

0 (0)

Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsthreat-detectionpluginframeworkcybersecurity
Arctic Swallow Logo

Arctic Swallow

0 (0)

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionsecurity-threatsreal-time-monitoringloggingmalware-detection