Acra 0 ( 0 ) Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection Miscellaneous Free database-securityintrusion-detectiondata-protectionapplication-security

MIDAS 0 ( 0 ) MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported. Network Security Free macintrusion-detectionopen-source

DECAF++ 0 ( 0 ) DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity. Application Security Free security-analysisintrusion-detection

OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats Network Security Free honey-potnetwork-securityintrusion-detection

django-admin-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access Application Security Free djangohoneypotsecurityintrusion-detection

YAIDS 0 ( 0 ) A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS Network Security Free intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded

Netcap 0 ( 0 ) Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection