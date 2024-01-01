intrusion-detection

18 tools and resources

Acra

Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection

Miscellaneous
Free
database-securityintrusion-detectiondata-protectionapplication-security
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains

A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.

Guides and eBooks
Free
blue-teamattack-pathsintrusion-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
MIDAS

MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.

Network Security
Free
macintrusion-detectionopen-source
DECAF++

DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.

Application Security
Free
security-analysisintrusion-detection
Bro IDS

An open-source network security monitoring tool.

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-monitoringidsintrusion-detectionnetwork-traffic-analysis
OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot

An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats

Network Security
Free
honey-potnetwork-securityintrusion-detection
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture

BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.

Guides and eBooks
Free
network-securitynetwork-monitoringintrusion-detection
django-admin-honeypot

A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access

Application Security
Free
djangohoneypotsecurityintrusion-detection
Alien Vault Ossim

AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
asset-inventoryvulnerability-assessmentintrusion-detectionsiem
YAIDS

A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS

Network Security
Free
intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded

Honeycomb

Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.

Network Security
Free
network-securityintrusion-detectionprotocol-analysishoneypotsignature-generation
Netcap

Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection
Laika BOSS

Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.

Network Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisintrusion-detectionsecurity-framework
Kismet

A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system

Network Security
Free
snifferintrusion-detection
Stenographer

Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.

Network Security
Free
packet-captureintrusion-detectionincident-responsenetwork-securitypacket-analysis
Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS)

Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.

Network Security
Free
network-securityintrusion-detectionreal-time-monitoringpacket-analysis
Intrusion Discovery Cheat Sheet v2.0

A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.

Guides and eBooks
Free
windowsintrusion-detectionsystem-administrationincident-responsesecurity-tools
DFIR CTF: Precision Widgets of North Dakota Intrusion

A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.

Training and Resources
Free
dfirctfincident-responseintrusion-detectionincident-analysisforensic-analysis