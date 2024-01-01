18 tools and resources
Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection
A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.
DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
An open-source network security monitoring tool.
An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS
Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.
Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.
A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system
Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.
Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.
A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.
A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.