6 tools and resources
Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.
Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.
Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.