Deep Instinct for Endpoints

Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.

Nomoreransom

No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.

Sophos Intercept X

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.

Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform

Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.

Xcitium Enterprise Platform

Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.

