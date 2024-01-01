NEW

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

Fibratus 0 ( 0 ) A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security. Endpoint Security Free windowskernelsecurityobservability

Vshadow 0 ( 0 ) A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction. Digital Forensics Free windowspersistencefile-extractioncommand-execution

RegRippy 0 ( 0 ) RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives. Digital Forensics Free windowsforensicsregistryincident-responsepython

LastActivityView 0 ( 0 ) A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system. SIEM and Log Management Free windowslog-analysis

Hardentools 0 ( 0 ) Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration

WindowsSCOPE 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsememory-forensicswindowsmemory-acquisition

Drltrace 0 ( 0 ) Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications. Application Security Free dynamic-analysismalware-analysiswindowslinux

Windows-Hunting 0 ( 0 ) A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts. Threat Management Free windowsthreat-huntingincident-responseforensics

LaZagne Project 0 ( 0 ) Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms. Offensive Security Free password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux

libregf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format. Digital Forensics Free windowsregistryfile-analysisbinary-security

BitLocker 0 ( 0 ) Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation. Data Protection and Cryptography Free windowsencryptiongroup-policypowershellcompliance

Detection Lab 0 ( 0 ) A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamlabvagrantwindows

Echotrail Insights 0 ( 0 ) Search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information. Threat Management Free windowsfile-analysissecurity-information

WindowsExploits 0 ( 0 ) A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation. Offensive Security Free windowsprivilege-escalationexploit

Koadic 0 ( 0 ) A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlwindows

hivex 0 ( 0 ) A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisregistrywindows

IRTriage 0 ( 0 ) Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems. Digital Forensics Free incident-responseforensic-analysiswindowsmemory-dumping

clj-net-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows. Network Security Free pcapnetwork-securitylinuxwindows

xxUSBSentinel 0 ( 0 ) Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device. Digital Forensics Free usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption

DiskShadow 0 ( 0 ) A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion. Offensive Security Free windowspersistenceevasion

AppCompatProcessor 0 ( 0 ) A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data Threat Management Free file-analysisbinary-securitywindows

Project Artillery 0 ( 0 ) A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations. Honeypots Free honeypotmonitoringsecurity-hardeninglinuxwindows

liblnk 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format. Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-formatlibraryparser

Darkarmour 0 ( 0 ) Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware. Offensive Security Free appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows

nTimetools 0 ( 0 ) A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision. Digital Forensics Free windowsforensic-analysisred-teamntfs

FLARE-VM 0 ( 0 ) FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine. Malware Analysis Free appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm

BlueTeam.Lab 0 ( 0 ) A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamlabterraformansibleazurewindows

Meerkat 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security

KFSensor 0 ( 0 ) KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services. Honeypots Free honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection

mimikatz 0 ( 0 ) A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations. Offensive Security Free windowspassword-crackingkerberosmemory-forensics

autoruns 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications. Endpoint Security Free windows

CimSweep 0 ( 0 ) CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent. Security Operations Free powershellincident-responsehuntingwindows

CyLR 0 ( 0 ) CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos

Hayabusa 0 ( 0 ) Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool. Digital Forensics Free forensicsthreat-huntingwindowsevent-log

enum4linux-ng 0 ( 0 ) A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems. Offensive Security Free windowssmbenumerationsecurity

DueDLLigence 0 ( 0 ) DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows

Windows Project 0 ( 0 ) A discontinued project for Windows system administration that has been archived due to the author's dissatisfaction with the Windows operating system. Endpoint Security Free windowssystem-administrationtoolkitmit-license

Windows-10-Hardening 0 ( 0 ) A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy Endpoint Security Free windowssecurityprivacyscriptregistry

libesedb 0 ( 0 ) A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications. Digital Forensics Free exchangewindowsforensic-analysisdatabase-security

Rifiuti2 0 ( 0 ) Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-analysisforensicsdigital-forensics

ProcFilter 0 ( 0 ) ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments. Threat Management Free windowsyaramalware-analysisevent-log

sysmon-config 0 ( 0 ) A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features. Security Operations Free sysmonwindowssecurity-monitoring

libfsntfs 0 ( 0 ) A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1. Digital Forensics Free ntfsfile-systemwindowsfilesystemlibrary

DFIR ORC 0 ( 0 ) DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool. Digital Forensics Free c++windowsdeployment

APT Simulator 0 ( 0 ) APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows. Offensive Security Free aptwindowsscript

ChromeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report. Digital Forensics Free chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis

checkra1n 0 ( 0 ) Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit. Specialized Security Free iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit

libevtx 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython

WinSearchDBAnalyzer 0 ( 0 ) WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types. Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-analysisdata-recoverydigital-forensics

libfwnt 0 ( 0 ) A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions. Digital Forensics Free windowslibrarydevelopmentresearch

libevt 0 ( 0 ) libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files. Digital Forensics Free windowsevent-loglibraryopen-sourcesecurity

ResourcesExtract 0 ( 0 ) Extracts resources (bitmaps, icons, cursors, AVI movies, HTML files, and more) from dll files Miscellaneous Free file-analysisdllwindows

Microsoft Copilot 0 ( 0 ) AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity. Miscellaneous Free windowsai