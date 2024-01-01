windows

85 tools and resources

NEW

RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

0 (0)

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
Verisys Integrity Suite Logo

Verisys Integrity Suite

0 (0)

A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system

Specialized Security
Commercial
windowslinuxcompliance
yara_rules Logo

yara_rules

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.

Threat Management
Free
yararulethreat-detectionwindowslinuxransomware
Fibratus Logo

Fibratus

0 (0)

A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowskernelsecurityobservability
Vshadow Logo

Vshadow

0 (0)

A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowspersistencefile-extractioncommand-execution
RegRippy Logo

RegRippy

0 (0)

RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsforensicsregistryincident-responsepython
LastActivityView Logo

LastActivityView

0 (0)

A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowslog-analysis
Hardentools Logo

Hardentools

0 (0)

Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.

Security Operations
Free
appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration
WindowsSCOPE Logo

WindowsSCOPE

0 (0)

A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsememory-forensicswindowsmemory-acquisition
Drltrace Logo

Drltrace

0 (0)

Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.

Application Security
Free
dynamic-analysismalware-analysiswindowslinux
Windows-Hunting Logo

Windows-Hunting

0 (0)

A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.

Threat Management
Free
windowsthreat-huntingincident-responseforensics
ForensicMiner v1.4 Logo

ForensicMiner v1.4

0 (0)

ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdfirpowershellautomationforensic-analysiswindows
HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) Logo

HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD)

0 (0)

A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.

Application Security
Free
binary-securitywindowsexploitation
LaZagne Project Logo

LaZagne Project

0 (0)

Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.

Offensive Security
Free
password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux
Windows Secure Host Baseline Logo

Windows Secure Host Baseline

0 (0)

Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowssecuritymicrosoft
libregf Logo

libregf

0 (0)

A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsregistryfile-analysisbinary-security
BitLocker Logo

BitLocker

0 (0)

Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
windowsencryptiongroup-policypowershellcompliance
Detection Lab Logo

Detection Lab

0 (0)

A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.

Miscellaneous
Free
blue-teamlabvagrantwindows
Dependencies Logo

Dependencies

0 (0)

An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.

Application Security
Free
dependency-managementdependency-scanningwindowsdlldebugging
Echotrail Insights Logo

Echotrail Insights

0 (0)

Search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information.

Threat Management
Free
windowsfile-analysissecurity-information
Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques Logo

Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques

0 (0)

A list of Windows privilege escalation techniques, categorized and explained in detail.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
windowsprivilege-escalationsecuritypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
WindowsExploits Logo

WindowsExploits

0 (0)

A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.

Offensive Security
Free
windowsprivilege-escalationexploit
Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 Logo

Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017

0 (0)

Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamcobalt-strikewindows
Koadic Logo

Koadic

0 (0)

A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlwindows
Log-Killer Logo

Log-Killer

0 (0)

Tool for deleting logs on Linux/Windows servers.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-toollinuxwindows
hivex Logo

hivex

0 (0)

A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisregistrywindows
IRTriage Logo

IRTriage

0 (0)

Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responseforensic-analysiswindowsmemory-dumping
Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection Logo

Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection

0 (0)

Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarewindowscode-injectiondll-injection
clj-net-pcap Logo

clj-net-pcap

0 (0)

A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows.

Network Security
Free
pcapnetwork-securitylinuxwindows
xxUSBSentinel Logo

xxUSBSentinel

0 (0)

Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.

Digital Forensics
Free
usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption
DiskShadow Logo

DiskShadow

0 (0)

A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.

Offensive Security
Free
windowspersistenceevasion
AppCompatProcessor Logo

AppCompatProcessor

0 (0)

A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data

Threat Management
Free
file-analysisbinary-securitywindows
Project Artillery Logo

Project Artillery

0 (0)

A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmonitoringsecurity-hardeninglinuxwindows

OllyDbg v1.10

0 (0)

A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisdebuggingassemblywindowsreverse-engineeringdebugger
Windows 7 UAC Whitelist Code-Injection Issue Logo

Windows 7 UAC Whitelist Code-Injection Issue

0 (0)

Tool to identify and understand code-injection vulnerabilities in Windows 7 UAC whitelist system.

Vulnerability Management
Free
windowswhitelistcode-injectionapi-security
liblnk Logo

liblnk

0 (0)

A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsfile-formatlibraryparser
Darkarmour Logo

Darkarmour

0 (0)

Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows
nTimetools Logo

nTimetools

0 (0)

A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsforensic-analysisred-teamntfs
FLARE-VM Logo

FLARE-VM

0 (0)

FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm
BlueTeam.Lab Logo

BlueTeam.Lab

0 (0)

A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.

Miscellaneous
Free
blue-teamlabterraformansibleazurewindows
Meerkat Logo

Meerkat

0 (0)

A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator is a Windows-based application for workflow automation and security response.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcase-managementwindowsdotnet
KFSensor Logo

KFSensor

0 (0)

KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection
mimikatz Logo

mimikatz

0 (0)

A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.

Offensive Security
Free
windowspassword-crackingkerberosmemory-forensics
autoruns Logo

autoruns

0 (0)

A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Endpoint Security
Free
windows
PowerUp Logo

PowerUp

0 (0)

PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
privilege-escalationwindowssecurityenumeration
CimSweep Logo

CimSweep

0 (0)

CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.

Security Operations
Free
powershellincident-responsehuntingwindows
Windows Exploit Suggester Logo

Windows Exploit Suggester

0 (0)

Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.

Vulnerability Management
Free
patch-managementvulnerability-scanningwindowsmicrosoftmetasploit
Cyclops Logo

Cyclops

0 (0)

A browser with XSS detection capabilities

Application Security
Free
xssbrowsersecurity-testingweb-securitywindows
Using a SCF file to Gather Hashes Logo

Using a SCF file to Gather Hashes

0 (0)

Abusing SCF files to gather user hashes from an unauthenticated writable Windows-based file share.

Offensive Security
Free
windowsntlm
Event Forwarding Guidance Logo

Event Forwarding Guidance

0 (0)

A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).

Endpoint Security
Free
windowsevent-logsmonitoringsysinternals
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet Logo

Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.

Guides and eBooks
Free
windowscheat-sheetsecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicspenetration-testing
WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer) Logo

WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer)

0 (0)

Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-logforensicsincident-response
python-evtx Logo

python-evtx

0 (0)

A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-logpythonfile-analysisbinary-security
CyLR Logo

CyLR

0 (0)

CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos
Hayabusa Logo

Hayabusa

0 (0)

Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsthreat-huntingwindowsevent-log
enum4linux-ng Logo

enum4linux-ng

0 (0)

A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.

Offensive Security
Free
windowssmbenumerationsecurity
Windows 10/11 Hardening Script Logo

Windows 10/11 Hardening Script

0 (0)

Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.

Security Operations
Free
windowssecurityscriptsecurity-professionalswindows-security
Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet Logo

Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.

Training and Resources
Free
enumerationwindowslateral-movementpowershell
GrokEVT Logo

GrokEVT

0 (0)

GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-loglog-analysispythonscripting
DueDLLigence Logo

DueDLLigence

0 (0)

DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows
Windows Project Logo

Windows Project

0 (0)

A discontinued project for Windows system administration that has been archived due to the author's dissatisfaction with the Windows operating system.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowssystem-administrationtoolkitmit-license
Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines Logo

Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines

0 (0)

A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.

Guides and eBooks
Free
clicommand-line-toolwindowslinuxterminalcheat-sheet
Windows-10-Hardening Logo

Windows-10-Hardening

0 (0)

A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy

Endpoint Security
Free
windowssecurityprivacyscriptregistry
libesedb Logo

libesedb

0 (0)

A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.

Digital Forensics
Free
exchangewindowsforensic-analysisdatabase-security
Rifiuti2 Logo

Rifiuti2

0 (0)

Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsfile-analysisforensicsdigital-forensics
ProcFilter Logo

ProcFilter

0 (0)

ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.

Threat Management
Free
windowsyaramalware-analysisevent-log
sysmon-config Logo

sysmon-config

0 (0)

A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features.

Security Operations
Free
sysmonwindowssecurity-monitoring
SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet Logo

SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.

Guides and eBooks
Free
smbwindowslinuxcybersecurity
libfsntfs Logo

libfsntfs

0 (0)

A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.

Digital Forensics
Free
ntfsfile-systemwindowsfilesystemlibrary
DFIR ORC Logo

DFIR ORC

0 (0)

DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool.

Digital Forensics
Free
c++windowsdeployment
APT Simulator Logo

APT Simulator

0 (0)

APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.

Offensive Security
Free
aptwindowsscript
Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop Logo

Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop

0 (0)

A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxwindowsprivilege-escalationcybersecurity
ChromeFreak Logo

ChromeFreak

0 (0)

A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis
checkra1n Logo

checkra1n

0 (0)

Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.

Specialized Security
Free
iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit
libevtx Logo

libevtx

0 (0)

A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython
WinSearchDBAnalyzer Logo

WinSearchDBAnalyzer

0 (0)

WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsfile-analysisdata-recoverydigital-forensics
Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples] Logo

Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples]

0 (0)

Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.

Threat Management
Free
windowsevent-logsysmonpowershellthreat-huntingdfir
libfwnt Logo

libfwnt

0 (0)

A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowslibrarydevelopmentresearch
Intrusion Discovery Cheat Sheet v2.0 Logo

Intrusion Discovery Cheat Sheet v2.0

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.

Guides and eBooks
Free
windowsintrusion-detectionsystem-administrationincident-responsesecurity-tools
Hack.lu 2018 Logo

Hack.lu 2018

0 (0)

Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesocial-engineeringhoneypotbashwindows
libevt Logo

libevt

0 (0)

libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsevent-loglibraryopen-sourcesecurity
ResourcesExtract Logo

ResourcesExtract

0 (0)

Extracts resources (bitmaps, icons, cursors, AVI movies, HTML files, and more) from dll files

Miscellaneous
Free
file-analysisdllwindows

Microsoft Copilot

0 (0)

AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.

Miscellaneous
Free
windowsai
PANORAMA Logo

PANORAMA

0 (0)

Generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems with detailed system, security, networking, and USB information.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsreportingincident-responsesecurity-informationnetworking