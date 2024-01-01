MISP Workbench Tools 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Tools to export data out of the MISP MySQL database and use and abuse them outside of this platform. The initial idea behind this code is to help analysts working on cases after the incident happened and searching for correlation between multiple events. Have a look at each directory and read the documentation for more details: - Export data MySQL into Redis - Fast lookup against MISP data using the hashstore database - Query and interact with groups created from MISP data