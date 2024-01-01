MISP Workbench Tools

A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
Tools to export data out of the MISP MySQL database and use and abuse them outside of this platform. The initial idea behind this code is to help analysts working on cases after the incident happened and searching for correlation between multiple events. Have a look at each directory and read the documentation for more details: - Export data MySQL into Redis - Fast lookup against MISP data using the hashstore database - Query and interact with groups created from MISP data
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.
A community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and detecting threats in Google Cloud.
A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.
A summary of the threat modeling posts and final thoughts on the process
Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.