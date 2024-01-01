security-framework

6 tools and resources

IronBee Logo

IronBee

IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.

Application Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection
NightShade Logo

NightShade

A simple security capture the flag framework for running contests

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-framework
NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) Logo

NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo)

An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython
Workbench Logo

Workbench

A scalable python framework for security research and development teams.

Miscellaneous
Free
devsecopspythonsecurity-researchsecurity-framework
Laika BOSS Logo

Laika BOSS

Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.

Network Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisintrusion-detectionsecurity-framework
Capsicum Logo

Capsicum

A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles.

Miscellaneous
Free
security-frameworkcontainer-security