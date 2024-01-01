6 tools and resources
IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
A simple security capture the flag framework for running contests
An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.
A scalable python framework for security research and development teams.
Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.
A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles.