NEW

AWVS 0 ( 0 ) A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security

SecurityVulnerability.io 0 ( 0 ) SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionsecurity-information

Gobuster 0 ( 0 ) A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go. Network Security Free dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing

liffier 0 ( 0 ) A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL. Miscellaneous Free vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

parameth 0 ( 0 ) A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Application Security Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment

metahttp 0 ( 0 ) A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE Network Security Free penetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentxxecurl

csprecon 0 ( 0 ) A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy Network Security Free cspcontent-security-policypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research

AttackSurfaceMapper 0 ( 0 ) Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces. Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit

Flan 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet 0 ( 0 ) A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment Malware Analysis Free blue-teamred-teamvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection

CAPEC 0 ( 0 ) CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities. Threat Management Free cybersecuritythreat-intelligencevulnerability-assessment

Kali 0 ( 0 ) Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing. Offensive Security Free digital-forensicspenetration-testingnetwork-analysisvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-testing

BeSECURE Vulnerability Management 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and prioritize them by risk. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-managementthreat-intelligence

Rudder 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management. Miscellaneous Free automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance