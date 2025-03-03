Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

Orca Security is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides comprehensive security coverage for multi-cloud environments. The platform utilizes SideScanning technology for agentless cloud security monitoring across various cloud service providers including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Core functionalities include: - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for misconfiguration detection - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for VM, container, and serverless security - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity risk management - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for sensitive data protection - API security monitoring and drift detection - Vulnerability management across cloud workloads - Compliance monitoring for regulatory standards The platform integrates security capabilities including: - Runtime visibility through eBPF-based sensors - Container and Kubernetes security monitoring - Application security testing across the development lifecycle - AI model risk assessment and compliance verification - Multi-cloud compliance framework checking - Cloud detection and response (CDR) capabilities Technical features: - Agentless scanning architecture - Integration with major cloud providers - Unified data model for risk correlation - Automated remediation capabilities - IaC security scanning - API-based integration options

