Orca Security is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides comprehensive security coverage for multi-cloud environments. The platform utilizes SideScanning technology for agentless cloud security monitoring across various cloud service providers including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Core functionalities include: - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for misconfiguration detection - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for VM, container, and serverless security - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity risk management - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for sensitive data protection - API security monitoring and drift detection - Vulnerability management across cloud workloads - Compliance monitoring for regulatory standards The platform integrates security capabilities including: - Runtime visibility through eBPF-based sensors - Container and Kubernetes security monitoring - Application security testing across the development lifecycle - AI model risk assessment and compliance verification - Multi-cloud compliance framework checking - Cloud detection and response (CDR) capabilities Technical features: - Agentless scanning architecture - Integration with major cloud providers - Unified data model for risk correlation - Automated remediation capabilities - IaC security scanning - API-based integration options
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.
Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.