honeytoken

4 tools and resources

Serverless Trap Honeyλ Logo

Serverless Trap Honeyλ

A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.

Threat Management
Free
attack-detectioncloud-securityhoneytokenserverlesssecurity-monitoring
Honeyku

Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.

Honeypots
Free
honeytokenendpoint-protectionendpoint-security
DCEPT

A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts

Network Security
Free
honeytokenendpoint-securitymemory-analysisprivilege-escalationincident-response
Honeypot-FTP

FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.

Honeypots
Free
ftpsslhoneypotmalwarehoneytoken