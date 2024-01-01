A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.
An OODA-driven SOC strategy utilizes the combination of SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations. EDR provides detailed endpoint information, instant mitigation, and forensic capabilities, enabling quicker incident response. The focus on reducing the time from detection to eradication of cyber security incidents is crucial within this strategy.
A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools