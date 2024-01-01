OODA-driven SOC Strategy Logo

OODA-driven SOC Strategy

An OODA-driven SOC strategy utilizes the combination of SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations. EDR provides detailed endpoint information, instant mitigation, and forensic capabilities, enabling quicker incident response. The focus on reducing the time from detection to eradication of cyber security incidents is crucial within this strategy.

