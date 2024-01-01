command-and-control

18 tools and resources

C3

C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit
Brute Ratel C4

Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-team
Malware Patrol

Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control
external_c2 framework

Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython
Merlin

Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication.

Offensive Security
Free
c2golangpost-exploitationcommand-and-control

Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 Design and Reference Guide

A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2command-and-controlc2-profiles
NimPlant

A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team
Koadic

A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlwindows
Havoc

A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationcommand-and-controlframeworkcross-platformpayload-generationc2-profiles
Kubesploit

A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcontainer-securityc2command-and-controlgolangkubernetespost-exploitation
ChopShop

A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft

Network Security
Free
aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec
SharpC2

A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool
Covenant

Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-teamoffensive-securitynet
Saruman v0.1

A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
c2command-and-control
RedGuard

A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team
Hale

Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.

Network Security
Free
botnetcommand-and-controlmonitoringresearch
Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite

A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks

Offensive Security
Free
phishingpayloadcommand-and-controlapachemod_rewritepentest
How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike

Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2command-and-control