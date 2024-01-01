NEW

C3 0 ( 0 ) C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit

Brute Ratel C4 0 ( 0 ) Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-team

Malware Patrol 0 ( 0 ) Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control

external_c2 framework 0 ( 0 ) Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython

Merlin 0 ( 0 ) Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication. Offensive Security Free c2golangpost-exploitationcommand-and-control

NimPlant 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team

Koadic 0 ( 0 ) A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlwindows

ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft Network Security Free aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

SharpC2 0 ( 0 ) A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool

Covenant 0 ( 0 ) Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-teamoffensive-securitynet

Saruman v0.1 0 ( 0 ) A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques. Malware Analysis Free c2command-and-control

RedGuard 0 ( 0 ) A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team