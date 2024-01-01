HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit

SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.
The High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit (HIHAT) allows to transform arbitrary PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots. Furthermore a graphical user interface is provided which supports the process of monitoring the Honeypot and analysing the acquired data. Features: * automatically scans for known attacks. * detects SLQ-Injections, (Remote) File-Inlcusions, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), Download attempts for malicious files e.g. with WGET or CURL, Command-Injections, etc. * provides an overview mode which allows you to look and scan for new incidents quickly (semi-automatic mode). * supports detailed information about all data correlated with every access to the honeypot. * saves copies of malicious tools in a secured place for later analysis. * provides a geographical, IP-based mapping about the attack sources. * generates numerous statistics about all traffic recognized at the system.
SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.
A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security
Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.
HoneyThing is a honeypot for Internet of TR-069 things, emulating vulnerabilities and supporting TR-069 protocol.
A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.
Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.