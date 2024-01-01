I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The I-ISMS is a comprehensive documentation template library in Microsoft Word 2016 *.DOCX format, designed to assist in implementing industrial information security management systems. It includes documents and templates for various phases such as Company Policy, Risk Management, Business Continuity, and Incident Handling.