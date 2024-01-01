I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)

Learn how hackers find security vulnerabilities, exploit web applications, and how to defend against these attacks.
The I-ISMS is a comprehensive documentation template library in Microsoft Word 2016 *.DOCX format, designed to assist in implementing industrial information security management systems. It includes documents and templates for various phases such as Company Policy, Risk Management, Business Continuity, and Incident Handling.
Free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development.
Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.
An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.
A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.
A repository aiming to archive all Android security presentations and whitepapers from conferences.