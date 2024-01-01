Cloud Sniper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Cloud Sniper is a comprehensive platform meticulously designed to streamline Cloud Security Operations. It swiftly responds to security incidents by analyzing and correlating cloud artifacts, ensuring a holistic view of the company's cloud security posture. Serving as a centralized Incident and Response hub, our platform executes automatic actions, leveraging cloud native artifacts and open-source technologies. Efficiently processing security feeds, Cloud Sniper autonomously safeguards the cloud infrastructure. Its Analytics module correlates Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) to unveil attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), furnishing analysts with enhanced security findings. Users access a comprehensive incident management system through Cloud Sniper. Advanced security analysts seamlessly integrate external forensic or incident-and-response tools to ingest new security feeds. The platform deploys and integrates with native cloud resources in a fully modularized manner, facilitating easy extension by the community.