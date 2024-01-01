NEW

Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. Endpoint Security Free securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring

HoneySMB 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks Honeypots Free honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools

Golismero 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources Threat Management Free osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis

Windows-Hunting 0 ( 0 ) A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts. Threat Management Free windowsthreat-huntingincident-responseforensics

Sentinel ATT&CK 0 ( 0 ) A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel Threat Management Free sysmonmitre-attackthreat-hunting

Intezer 0 ( 0 ) Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security

ThreatMapper 0 ( 0 ) A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments Vulnerability Management Free threat-huntingthreat-detectionvulnerability-scanningsecurity-incident-response

threat_note 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencectithreat-hunting

iMISP 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection

ThreatHunting 0 ( 0 ) A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts. Threat Management Free splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting

HoneyDB 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks. Threat Management Free honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools

IOCextractor 0 ( 0 ) A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions Malware Analysis Free iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython

Oriana 0 ( 0 ) Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior. Threat Management Free threat-huntinganalyticspythondjango

Hunt-Detect-Prevent 0 ( 0 ) Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers. Threat Management Free threat-huntingactive-directorypowershell

IPsum 0 ( 0 ) Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses. Threat Management Free malwarethreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operations

Highlighter 0 ( 0 ) Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. Digital Forensics Free appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting

ADBHoney 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-research

Sigma 0 ( 0 ) Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats. Threat Management Free threat-huntingthreat-detectionsiemsecurity-toolssecurity-analysis

Hayabusa 0 ( 0 ) Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool. Digital Forensics Free forensicsthreat-huntingwindowsevent-log

PSHunt 0 ( 0 ) Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information. Threat Management Free powershellthreat-huntingendpoint-securitydfirhunting

sqhunter 0 ( 0 ) Threat hunter based on osquery and Salt Open, querying open network sockets against threat intelligence sources. Threat Management Free osquerythreat-hunting

GOSINT 0 ( 0 ) Open Source Threat Intelligence Gathering and Processing Framework Threat Management Free threat-intelligencesecurity-operationsthreat-hunting

rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-huntingforensic-artifactsforensic-analysis

FastFinder 0 ( 0 ) Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics. Security Operations Free threat-huntingtriageyara-rulesmalware-detection

APT-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity. Threat Management Free threat-huntingwindows-event-logsevent-log-analysisthreat-detectionincident-response

Polyswarm 0 ( 0 ) PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc

Cortex 0 ( 0 ) Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response. Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-research

InQuest Labs 0 ( 0 ) The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions. Threat Management Free endpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-response

PCAP-ATTACK 0 ( 0 ) A container of PCAP captures mapped to the relevant attack tactic Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-huntingnetwork-security

ActorTrackr 0 ( 0 ) Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories. Threat Management Free cybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-huntingincident-response