CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-detection-and-responseedrthreat-huntingincident-responseai
SentinelOne Purple AI Logo

SentinelOne Purple AI

0 (0)

SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-platformai-powered-securitythreat-huntingincident-response
Kunai Logo

Kunai

0 (0)

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring
Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting Logo

Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting

0 (0)

A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.

Guides and eBooks
Free
threat-huntingsysmonauditing
plast Logo

plast

0 (0)

Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingyarapythonlinuxmacos
HoneySMB Logo

HoneySMB

0 (0)

A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools
Golismero Logo

Golismero

0 (0)

A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources

Threat Management
Free
osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis
Cyber Threat Hunting Logo

Cyber Threat Hunting

0 (0)

A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingopen-sourceosquerysysmonai
Windows-Hunting Logo

Windows-Hunting

0 (0)

A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.

Threat Management
Free
windowsthreat-huntingincident-responseforensics
Sentinel ATT&CK Logo

Sentinel ATT&CK

0 (0)

A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel

Threat Management
Free
sysmonmitre-attackthreat-hunting
Intezer Logo

Intezer

0 (0)

Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security
ThreatMapper Logo

ThreatMapper

0 (0)

A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments

Vulnerability Management
Free
threat-huntingthreat-detectionvulnerability-scanningsecurity-incident-response
threat_note Logo

threat_note

0 (0)

A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencectithreat-hunting
iMISP Logo

iMISP

0 (0)

A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection
Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet Logo

Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.

Training and Resources
Free
cloud-securityincident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysiscloud-forensicsgcp
ThreatHunting Logo

ThreatHunting

0 (0)

A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.

Threat Management
Free
splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting
Netlas Logo

Netlas

0 (0)

Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform

Vulnerability Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingvulnerability-managementincident-responsecyber-security
Python IOC Editor v0.9.8 Logo

Python IOC Editor v0.9.8

0 (0)

OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamincident-responseiocthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
HoneyDB Logo

HoneyDB

0 (0)

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Threat Management
Free
honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools
IOCextractor Logo

IOCextractor

0 (0)

A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions

Malware Analysis
Free
iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython
InQuest YARA Rules Logo

InQuest YARA Rules

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.

Threat Management
Free
yarapowershellmalware-analysisthreat-huntingincident-response
YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA) Logo

YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA)

0 (0)

Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-analysisyararule-enginebinary-analysis
RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2 Logo

RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2

0 (0)

A Linux distribution designed for threat emulation and threat hunting, integrating attacker and defender tools for identifying threats in your environment.

Threat Management
Free
red-teamthreat-huntingosintthreat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-testing
DeepBlueCLI Logo

DeepBlueCLI

0 (0)

A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamevent-logevent-log-analysispowershellthreat-huntingwindows-event-logs
ThreatHunting Project Logo

ThreatHunting Project

0 (0)

An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamthreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operationscybersecurityinfosec
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures Logo

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures

0 (0)

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity

Threat Management
Free
snortyaraiocclamavrulethreat-hunting
Oriana Logo

Oriana

0 (0)

Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntinganalyticspythondjango
Cloud Academy Logo

Cloud Academy

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.

Training and Resources
Free
endpoint-protectioncloud-securityendpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-responsecontainer-security
Hunt-Detect-Prevent Logo

Hunt-Detect-Prevent

0 (0)

Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingactive-directorypowershell
IPsum Logo

IPsum

0 (0)

Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.

Threat Management
Free
malwarethreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operations
Highlighter Logo

Highlighter

0 (0)

Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
Elastic Security YARA Rules Logo

Elastic Security YARA Rules

0 (0)

Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-huntingincident-responsemalware-analysissignature-based-detection
Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository Logo

Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository

0 (0)

Repository of scripts, signatures, and IOCs related to various malware analysis topics.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarethreat-huntingiocyarathreat-intelligenceincident-response
SOAR Logo

SOAR

0 (0)

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestrationautomationworkflow-automationthreat-intelligenceanalytics
The Threat Hunter Playbook Logo

The Threat Hunter Playbook

0 (0)

A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsblue-teamcybersecurityinfosecmitre-attackthreat-hunting
Cisco Secure Endpoint Logo

Cisco Secure Endpoint

0 (0)

Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitycloud-nativeendpoint-detection-and-responsexdrthreat-huntingsecurity-posture
Cybereason Defense Platform Logo

Cybereason Defense Platform

0 (0)

Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionthreat-huntingdigital-forensicsincident-responsecyber-securitythreat-intelligencesecurity-operations
YARA Rules Collection Logo

YARA Rules Collection

0 (0)

Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.

Threat Management
Free
malwareyarasignaturethreat-intelligenceincident-responseforensicsthreat-hunting
Strelka Logo

Strelka

0 (0)

Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Management
Free
file-analysisthreat-huntingthreat-detectionincident-responsecontainer-securityfile-scanning
Jupyter Notebooks for Threat Hunting Logo

Jupyter Notebooks for Threat Hunting

0 (0)

Utilize Jupyter Notebooks to enhance threat hunting capabilities by focusing on different threat categories or stages.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamthreat-huntingdata-enrichmentthreat-intelligence
Splunk Boss of the SOC Logo

Splunk Boss of the SOC

0 (0)

Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamctflog-analysisincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-competition
ADBHoney Logo

ADBHoney

0 (0)

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-research
Sigma Logo

Sigma

0 (0)

Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingthreat-detectionsiemsecurity-toolssecurity-analysis
Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender Logo

Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender

0 (0)

Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.

Threat Management
Free
microsoft-sentinelthreat-huntingsecurity-operations
RiskAnalytics Solutions Community Projects Logo

RiskAnalytics Solutions Community Projects

0 (0)

RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-huntingsecurity-information-sharing
INE Security Logo

INE Security

0 (0)

INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritytrainingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-hunting
QRadio Logo

QRadio

0 (0)

QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatsdata-extractionthreat-huntingsecurity-information-sharing
Applied Incident Response Logo

Applied Incident Response

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsemitre-attackthreat-intelligencetriagelog-analysismalware-analysislateral-movementthreat-hunting
Root the Box Logo

Root the Box

0 (0)

Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagwargamespenetration-testingincident-responsedigital-forensicsthreat-hunting
Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training Logo

Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training

0 (0)

Level 400 training to become a Microsoft Sentinel Ninja.

Training and Resources
Free
microsoft-sentinelsecurity-information-and-event-managementsecurity-analyticsincident-responsethreat-hunting
AfterGlow Logo

AfterGlow

0 (0)

Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow

Network Security
Free
incident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-huntingvisualizationnetwork-topology
Hayabusa Logo

Hayabusa

0 (0)

Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsthreat-huntingwindowsevent-log
PSHunt Logo

PSHunt

0 (0)

Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.

Threat Management
Free
powershellthreat-huntingendpoint-securitydfirhunting
sqhunter Logo

sqhunter

0 (0)

Threat hunter based on osquery and Salt Open, querying open network sockets against threat intelligence sources.

Threat Management
Free
osquerythreat-hunting
GOSINT Logo

GOSINT

0 (0)

Open Source Threat Intelligence Gathering and Processing Framework

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesecurity-operationsthreat-hunting
rastrea2r Logo

rastrea2r

0 (0)

A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-huntingforensic-artifactsforensic-analysis
yara_repo Logo

yara_repo

0 (0)

Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionyararule-enginethreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
RedELK Logo

RedELK

0 (0)

RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
blue-teamred-teamsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-responsethreat-hunting
FastFinder Logo

FastFinder

0 (0)

Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.

Security Operations
Free
threat-huntingtriageyara-rulesmalware-detection
APT-Hunter Logo

APT-Hunter

0 (0)

A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingwindows-event-logsevent-log-analysisthreat-detectionincident-response
Polyswarm Logo

Polyswarm

0 (0)

PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc
Intel Owl Logo

Intel Owl

0 (0)

An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingmalware-analysisfile-analysisrest-apisecurity-tools
Cortex Logo

Cortex

0 (0)

Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-research
Blauhaunt Logo

Blauhaunt

0 (0)

A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysissecurity-incident-responsedfir
InQuest Labs Logo

InQuest Labs

0 (0)

The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.

Threat Management
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-response
PCAP-ATTACK Logo

PCAP-ATTACK

0 (0)

A container of PCAP captures mapped to the relevant attack tactic

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingnetwork-security
Halogen Logo

Halogen

0 (0)

Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.

Threat Management
Free
yara-rulesmalware-analysisthreat-huntingfile-analysisbinary-securityimage-processing
Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples] Logo

Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples]

0 (0)

Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.

Threat Management
Free
windowsevent-logsysmonpowershellthreat-huntingdfir
Incident Response with Threat Intelligence Logo

Incident Response with Threat Intelligence

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingthreat-intelligenceincident-managementcyber-securityinformation-security
ActorTrackr Logo

ActorTrackr

0 (0)

Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-huntingincident-response
Pulsedive Logo

Pulsedive

0 (0)

Pulsedive is a threat intelligence platform that provides frictionless threat intelligence for growing teams, offering features such as indicator enrichment, threat research, and API integration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestration