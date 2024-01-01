Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework Logo

This repository provides a public version of the Alerting and Detection Strategy (ADS) framework used by the Incident Response Team at Palantir, offering building blocks for organizations to enhance their detection strategies and improve alert efficacy. The framework aims to address challenges related to the development, implementation, and documentation of alerts, ultimately increasing operational costs for attackers.

