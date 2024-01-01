Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework

An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
This repository provides a public version of the Alerting and Detection Strategy (ADS) framework used by the Incident Response Team at Palantir, offering building blocks for organizations to enhance their detection strategies and improve alert efficacy. The framework aims to address challenges related to the development, implementation, and documentation of alerts, ultimately increasing operational costs for attackers.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.
Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.
Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.
A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features.