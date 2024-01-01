Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.
Golismero is a free and open-source OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) framework that helps you gather and analyze data from various sources. It provides a user-friendly interface to collect and analyze data from social media, email, and other online sources. Golismero is designed to help security professionals and researchers gather and analyze data for incident response, threat hunting, and other cybersecurity-related tasks.
Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.
Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.
CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data.
VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.
A Python library for interacting with TAXII servers