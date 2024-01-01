Golismero 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Golismero is a free and open-source OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) framework that helps you gather and analyze data from various sources. It provides a user-friendly interface to collect and analyze data from social media, email, and other online sources. Golismero is designed to help security professionals and researchers gather and analyze data for incident response, threat hunting, and other cybersecurity-related tasks.