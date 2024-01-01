evasion

6 tools and resources

NEW

Leveraging INF-SCT Fetch & Execute Techniques For Bypass, Evasion, & Persistence (Part 2) Logo

Leveraging INF-SCT Fetch & Execute Techniques For Bypass, Evasion, & Persistence (Part 2)

0 (0)

A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence

Malware Analysis
Free
applockerbypassevasion
Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32 Logo

Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32

0 (0)

Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32

Malware Analysis
Free
lateral-movementevasionpersistence
SourcePoint Logo

SourcePoint

0 (0)

A C2 profile generator for Cobalt Strike designed to enhance evasion.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikec2-profilesevasion
DiskShadow Logo

DiskShadow

0 (0)

A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.

Offensive Security
Free
windowspersistenceevasion
C2concealer Logo

C2concealer

0 (0)

Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-line-toolc2-profilesevasion
Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure Logo

Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure

0 (0)

A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teaminfrastructuremod_rewriteincident-responseevasion