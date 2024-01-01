6 tools and resources
A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence
Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32
A C2 profile generator for Cobalt Strike designed to enhance evasion.
A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.
Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.