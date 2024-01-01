57 tools and resources
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites
Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.
A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities
A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations
A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool
A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository
Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.
CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams
Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.
ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations
A technology-focused blog discussing innovations in painting and the importance of expert painters.
A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.
A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks.
Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.
PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks.
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.
An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator is a Windows-based application for workflow automation and security response.
Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.
A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.
A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.
Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.
VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.
Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.
A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs.
Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.
A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.
A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.
An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing
Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.
Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.