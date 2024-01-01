NEW

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

Drata 0 ( 0 ) Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations. GRC Commercial complianceautomationauditrisk-management

FortiAI 0 ( 0 ) FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation

InfinityAI 0 ( 0 ) Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response

Vidoc Security 0 ( 0 ) VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines. AI Security Commercial appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec

Webanalyze 0 ( 0 ) Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites Network Security Free web-scrapingmass-scanningautomation

Dalfox 0 ( 0 ) Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation. Malware Analysis Free xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security

xssValidator 0 ( 0 ) A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecxssautomationvulnerability-scanning

screenshoteer 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations Miscellaneous Free web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation

CrowdFMS 0 ( 0 ) Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration. Threat Management Free virus-totalyaraautomation

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

LockBoxx 0 ( 0 ) Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams Offensive Security Free red-teamoffensive-securityautomation

Shuffle 0 ( 0 ) Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library. Security Operations Free automationcollaborationintegrationno-code

Macro_Pack 0 ( 0 ) Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments. Offensive Security Free appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering

Hunter 0 ( 0 ) An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns. Threat Management Free appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit

Shuffle Workflows 0 ( 0 ) Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options. Security Operations Free automationworkflowgithub

Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure. Security Operations Free devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity

stoQ 0 ( 0 ) A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security

Scumblr 0 ( 0 ) Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security. Security Operations Free appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools

PowerGRR 0 ( 0 ) PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics. Security Operations Free automationpowershellscripting

FastIntercept 0 ( 0 ) Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks. Security Operations Free automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security

AutoTTP 0 ( 0 ) Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks. Security Operations Free automationmetasploitcobalt-strikeempirescripting

Catalyst SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source. Security Operations Free soarincident-responseautomationalert-handlingsecurity-orchestration

FLARE-VM 0 ( 0 ) FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine. Malware Analysis Free appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm

SOARCA 0 ( 0 ) An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationincident-response

Shuffle Automation 0 ( 0 ) An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development. Security Operations Free automationcloud

IRIS-SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationdfir

IDA_scripts 0 ( 0 ) Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality Malware Analysis Free idapythonscriptingautomationdisassemblerida-pro

xargs 0 ( 0 ) A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments. Offensive Security Free clicommand-line-toolautomation

ConDroid 0 ( 0 ) ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis. Application Security Free appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting

VolatilityBot 0 ( 0 ) VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara

Workflow Templates Repository 0 ( 0 ) Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes. Security Operations Free automationincident-response

Custom Activities Repository 0 ( 0 ) A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs. Security Operations Free automation

SCADAShutdownTool 0 ( 0 ) Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing. Specialized Security Free industrial-control-systemsscadaautomationsecurity-researchenumeration

Caido 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity. Application Security Free appsecautomationsecurity-testingweb-security

brutesubs 0 ( 0 ) An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing Honeypots Free automationbruteforcingdockerdocker-composesubdomainwordlists

Catalyst 0 ( 0 ) Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures. Security Operations Free incident-responsesoarsecurity-orchestrationautomationalert-handling

Rudder 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management. Miscellaneous Free automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance

MockSSH 0 ( 0 ) Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation. Offensive Security Free sshtestingautomationsecurity-testing