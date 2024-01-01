automation

RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
Crowdstrike Charlotte AI

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.

Security Operations
Commercial
automationaimachine-learningsecurity-operationsworkflow-automationintegration

Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.

GRC
Commercial
complianceautomationauditrisk-management
FortiAI

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation
InfinityAI

Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response
Ploy

A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
identity-and-access-managementiamautomationworkflow-automation
Vidoc Security

VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

AI Security
Commercial
appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec
Webanalyze

Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites

Network Security
Free
web-scrapingmass-scanningautomation
Dalfox

Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security
xssValidator

A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecxssautomationvulnerability-scanning
screenshoteer

A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation
Turbo Intruder Scripts

A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-researchautomationscripting
Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide

A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository

Training and Resources
Free
automationdevopscybersecurity
CrowdFMS

Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.

Threat Management
Free
virus-totalyaraautomation
MutableSecurity

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
LockBoxx

Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamoffensive-securityautomation
Shuffle

Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.

Security Operations
Free
automationcollaborationintegrationno-code
Macro_Pack

Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering
ForensicMiner v1.4

ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdfirpowershellautomationforensic-analysiswindows

A technology-focused blog discussing innovations in painting and the importance of expert painters.

Blogs and News
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecurity
Docker Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.

Training and Resources
Free
dockerdevopscontainerizationcloudlinuxautomation
InsightConnect Plugins

A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect

Vulnerability Management
Free
pluginsecurityautomationintegration
Hunter

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
SIFT

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
Shuffle Workflows

Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.

Security Operations
Free
automationworkflowgithub
Stackstorm

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity

A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks.

Miscellaneous
Free
blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security
Scumblr

Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools
PowerGRR

PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.

Security Operations
Free
automationpowershellscripting
FastIntercept

Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security
AutoTTP

Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks.

Security Operations
Free
automationmetasploitcobalt-strikeempirescripting
Catalyst SOAR

Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.

Security Operations
Free
soarincident-responseautomationalert-handlingsecurity-orchestration
SOAR

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestrationautomationworkflow-automationthreat-intelligenceanalytics
FLARE-VM

FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm
SOARCA

An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.

Security Operations
Free
soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationincident-response
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator

CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator is a Windows-based application for workflow automation and security response.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcase-managementwindowsdotnet
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository

Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.

Security Operations
Free
automationsecurity-operationsplaybookssecurity-community
AD Build Script

A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
automationscriptconfiguration
University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System

A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecuritydata-securityinfrastructuresecurity-automation
Shuffle Automation

An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.

Security Operations
Free
automationcloud
IRIS-SOAR

Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Security Operations
Free
soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationdfir
CIRTKit

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
IDA_scripts

Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality

Malware Analysis
Free
idapythonscriptingautomationdisassemblerida-pro
xargs

A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.

Offensive Security
Free
clicommand-line-toolautomation
ConDroid

ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.

Application Security
Free
appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting
VolatilityBot

VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara
Workflow Templates Repository

Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.

Security Operations
Free
automationincident-response
Custom Activities Repository

A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs.

Security Operations
Free
automation
SCADAShutdownTool

Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.

Specialized Security
Free
industrial-control-systemsscadaautomationsecurity-researchenumeration
ASH - The Automated Security Helper

A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorautomationawscloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevsecops
Caido

A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.

Application Security
Free
appsecautomationsecurity-testingweb-security
brutesubs

An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing

Honeypots
Free
automationbruteforcingdockerdocker-composesubdomainwordlists
Catalyst

Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesoarsecurity-orchestrationautomationalert-handling
Rudder

A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.

Miscellaneous
Free
automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance
JIMI SOAR

jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.

Security Operations
Free
automationorchestrationsoarno-codepython
MockSSH

Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.

Offensive Security
Free
sshtestingautomationsecurity-testing
WALKOFF

WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationdevopsintegrationworkflow