A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.
A honeypot server written in Go. go-HoneyPot listens on specified ports for any communication. When an attacker attempts to send data on one of these ports it will log relevant details to a database.
Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.
A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.