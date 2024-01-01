NEW

ANY.RUN 0 ( 0 ) Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident. Malware Analysis Free incident-responsemalware-analysissandboxinteractivemitre-attack

win10upgrade 0 ( 0 ) MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox. Endpoint Security Free threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox

Honeypot Daemon (potd) 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot daemon project for processing, filtering, and redirecting incoming traffic to a sandbox environment. Honeypots Free honeypotsandboxtraffic-filtering

CAPE 0 ( 0 ) Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection

Metadefender Cloud 0 ( 0 ) Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks. Threat Management Free cloudmalware-detectionfile-analysissandbox