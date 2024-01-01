sandbox

ANY.RUN

Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.

Malware Analysis
incident-responsemalware-analysissandboxinteractivemitre-attack
win10upgrade

MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.

Endpoint Security
threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox
Joe Sandbox (Community)

Joe Sandbox Community provides automated cloud-based malware analysis across multiple OS platforms.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysisfile-analysissandbox
Real Sandbox Containers

Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.

Cloud and Container Security
containerssandboxchrome
Threat.Zone

Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysissandboxstatic-analysisemulationbinary-securityfile-analysis
Any Run

Interactive online malware sandbox for real-time analysis and threat intelligence

Offensive Security
sandboxmalware-analysiscloud-securitythreat-intelligencemitre-attack
Honeypot Daemon (potd)

A honeypot daemon project for processing, filtering, and redirecting incoming traffic to a sandbox environment.

Honeypots
honeypotsandboxtraffic-filtering
CAPE

Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection
Metadefender Cloud

Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.

Threat Management
cloudmalware-detectionfile-analysissandbox
SandboxAPI

A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes

Malware Analysis
malwaresandboxintegrationsecurityanalysis
Android Malware Sandbox

A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware

Malware Analysis
malwaresandboxfrida
Cuckoo Sandbox

Leading open source automated malware analysis system.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbinary-analysis