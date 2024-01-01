Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition

This book provides a comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering the fundamentals of incident response, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence. It helps cybersecurity professionals to create and deploy an incident response capability, perform evidence acquisition and analysis, and integrate digital forensic techniques into the overall incident response process. The book covers topics such as creating an incident response framework, applying digital forensics tools and techniques to investigate cyber threats, and responding to ransomware attacks. It also covers threat hunting, writing incident reports, and leveraging cyber threat intelligence to augment digital forensics findings. This book is ideal for cybersecurity and information security professionals who want to implement digital forensics and incident response in their organizations, as well as those new to the concept of digital forensics looking to get started with the fundamentals.