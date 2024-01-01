Splunk Boss of the SOC 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Splunk Boss of the SOC (BOTS) is a blue-team capture the flag (CTF) competition that simulates realistic scenarios to test and improve participants' cybersecurity skills. It covers a wide range of security topics such as threat hunting, incident response, and log analysis.