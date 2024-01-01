A comprehensive mind map diagram summarizing Javascript syntax and concepts in a single picture.
Splunk Boss of the SOC (BOTS) is a blue-team capture the flag (CTF) competition that simulates realistic scenarios to test and improve participants' cybersecurity skills. It covers a wide range of security topics such as threat hunting, incident response, and log analysis.
A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.
Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.
A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)