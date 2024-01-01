NEW

Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques. Malware Analysis Free powershellobfuscationsecurity-researchthreat-research

abuse.ch 0 ( 0 ) Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalwarecyber-threatscommunity-driventhreat-research

VX-Underground 0 ( 0 ) VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats. Threat Management Free malwarecybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-research