8 tools and resources
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.
Securelist by Kaspersky Lab provides in-depth cybersecurity research and solutions across multiple industries.
Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.
Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.
Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations