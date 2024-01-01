threat-research

DIANNA AI Cyber Companion

DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningmalware-analysisthreat-researchsecurity-automation
Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0

A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
powershellobfuscationsecurity-researchthreat-research

Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwarecyber-threatscommunity-driventhreat-research
VX-Underground

VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
malwarecybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-research
Securelist by Kaspersky Lab

Securelist by Kaspersky Lab provides in-depth cybersecurity research and solutions across multiple industries.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritythreat-researchsecurity-solutionsindustrial-security
APT Notes

Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.

Threat Management
Free
aptmalwarethreat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-research
Mortar

Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-testingthreat-research
Malware Signatures Overview

Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencemalware-detectioncybersecuritythreat-research