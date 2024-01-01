NEW

TrailScraper 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies Cloud and Container Security Free awscloudtrailiamcloud-security

ssm-acquire 0 ( 0 ) A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM. Digital Forensics Free awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery

SyntheticSun 0 ( 0 ) A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies. Security Operations Free awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana

aws-inventory 0 ( 0 ) A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security. Cloud and Container Security Free awsaws-cliaws-security

PFSense 0 ( 0 ) pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options. Network Security Free firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc

Redboto 0 ( 0 ) Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API. Offensive Security Free awsaws-securityred-team

Watchmen 0 ( 0 ) AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules Miscellaneous Free awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security

CloudJack 0 ( 0 ) A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations. Vulnerability Management Free awsvulnerabilitysecurity

CloudCopy 0 ( 0 ) Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes. Cloud and Container Security Free cloud-securityawsec2

AWS Artifact 0 ( 0 ) On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. GRC Free awscompliancesecurityreporting

Pacu 0 ( 0 ) Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments. Offensive Security Free awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython

AWS WAF 0 ( 0 ) AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits. Application Security Free awswafsecurity

aws-summarize-account-activity 0 ( 0 ) Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used. Cloud and Container Security Free awscloudtrailiamsecurity-auditcloud-security

CFRipper 0 ( 0 ) CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates. Application Security Free awscloud-securitycompliancesecurity-audit

BinaryAlert 0 ( 0 ) A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams. Malware Analysis Free awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response

iam-lint 0 ( 0 ) Github action for linting AWS IAM policy documents. Miscellaneous Free awsiampolicysecurity

Cognito Scanner 0 ( 0 ) A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation Application Security Free awssecurityscriptprivilege-escalation

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

CloudGoat 0 ( 0 ) CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios. Training and Resources Free cloud-securityawscapture-the-flagsecurity-training

Lambda-Proxy 0 ( 0 ) A utility for testing AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities using SQLMap attacks. Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-lambdasql-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing

aws-security-benchmark 0 ( 0 ) A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1 Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-securitycisbenchmark

FestIn 0 ( 0 ) A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling. Network Security Free awsaws-securitys3-bucketscrawling

HAWK 0 ( 0 ) Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage. Malware Analysis Free appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara

Metabadger 0 ( 0 ) Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2). Cloud and Container Security Free awsec2ssrfvulnerability

MetaHub 0 ( 0 ) Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management. Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-securityvulnerability-managementvulnerability-scanning

NSBrute 0 ( 0 ) A Python utility to takeover domains vulnerable to AWS NS Takeover Offensive Security Free aws

aws-security-viz 0 ( 0 ) A tool to visualize AWS security groups Miscellaneous Free awsec2security-groupvisualizationsecurity-configuration

TrailBlazer 0 ( 0 ) A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework. Cloud and Container Security Free awscloudtrailattack-simulation

Diffy (DEPRECATED) 0 ( 0 ) Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsecloud-securityawsosquery