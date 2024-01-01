aws

mass-s3-bucket-tester

mass-s3-bucket-tester

A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
s3tk

s3tk

A security toolkit for Amazon S3

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitys3
2tearsinabucket

2tearsinabucket

A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
s3reverse

s3reverse

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingbug-bounty
s3_objects_check

s3_objects_check

A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitys3security-audit
S3BucketList

S3BucketList

Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitys3security-researchbrowser-extension
AWSBucketDump

AWSBucketDump

A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
awss3security-researchpenetration-testingfile-analysis
s3cario

s3cario

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingcompliance
TrailScraper

TrailScraper

A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies

Cloud and Container Security
awscloudtrailiamcloud-security
S3Scanner

S3Scanner

S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliances3s3-buckets
Varna

Varna

AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securitycloudtraillambdaserverlesssecurity-tool
Krampus

Krampus

Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-security
ssm-acquire

ssm-acquire

A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.

Digital Forensics
awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery
Access Undenied on AWS

Access Undenied on AWS

Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloudtrailleast-privilegesecurity
SyntheticSun

SyntheticSun

A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.

Security Operations
awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana
Prowler

Prowler

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Cloud and Container Security
awsazuregcpkubernetessecurity-auditcomplianceincident-responsehardeningforensics
Enumerate IAM Permissions

Enumerate IAM Permissions

Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
AWS Vault

AWS Vault

Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
aws-inventory

aws-inventory

A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-cliaws-security
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator

Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator

A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services

IAM & Credential Management
iamleast-privilegesecurityaws
aws-gate

aws-gate

A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager

Cloud and Container Security
awsiamssmec2security
kicks3

kicks3

A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3javascript
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler

AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler

A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.

Cloud and Container Security
awslambdaiamsecurity
PFSense

PFSense

pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.

Network Security
firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc
Redboto

Redboto

Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API.

Offensive Security
awsaws-securityred-team
Aaia

Aaia

A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-iamneo4janomaly-detectionprivilege-escalation
GrayHatWarfare Buckets

GrayHatWarfare Buckets

A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloudcloud-security
Cloud_enum

Cloud_enum

Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
cloudosintawsazuresecurity-assessment
barq

barq

A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure

Offensive Security
awsaws-securitypost-exploitationec2metasploitempirepayloadsaws-secrets
AWS List Resources

AWS List Resources

Lists AWS resources using the AWS Cloud Control API and writes them to a JSON output file.

Cloud and Container Security
awsiamcloud-security
Watchmen

Watchmen

AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules

Miscellaneous
awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security
CloudJack

CloudJack

A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations.

Vulnerability Management
awsvulnerabilitysecurity
AWS Scout2

AWS Scout2

AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecurity-auditsecurity-postureattack-surfacecloud-securitycompliance
Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT)

Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT)

Python package for processing and analyzing Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark, with offloading capabilities and improved data analysis features.

Specialized Security
awsdata-analysismachine-learning
CloudCopy

CloudCopy

Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securityawsec2
AWS Artifact

AWS Artifact

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

GRC
awscompliancesecurityreporting
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance
S3 Exif Cleaner

S3 Exif Cleaner

Tool to clean Exif data from images in AWS S3 bucket

Data Protection and Cryptography
awsimage-security
AWS Security Architectures

AWS Security Architectures

A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.

Security Operations
awsssmlambdaec2
Dow Jones Hammer

Dow Jones Hammer

Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securitysecurity-audit
IAM Zero

IAM Zero

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

IAM & Credential Management
iamleast-privilegecloud-securityawsgcpazurekubernetes
AWS Security Controls

AWS Security Controls

Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.

Cloud and
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance
IAMSpy Logo

IAMSpy

A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-audit
AWS Audit Manager Logo

AWS Audit Manager

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

GRC
awscomplianceauditrisk-assessmentcloud-security
Nuvola Logo

Nuvola

Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
CloudFox Logo

CloudFox

CloudFox helps gain situational awareness in unfamiliar cloud environments for penetration testers and offensive security professionals.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawspenetration-testing
CloudSploit by Aqua Logo

CloudSploit by Aqua

Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawsazuregcpocigithubcompliance
Pacu Logo

Pacu

Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.

Offensive Security
awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython
AWS Security Workshops Logo

AWS Security Workshops

A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques

Cloud and Container Security
awssecuritybest-practices
Dufflebag Logo

Dufflebag

A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Repokid Logo

Repokid

Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
LambdaGuard Logo

LambdaGuard

An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-lambdaauditingsecurity
ThreatModel for Amazon S3 Logo

ThreatModel for Amazon S3

A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.

Threat Management
awsaws-securitys3mitigation
AWS WAF Logo

AWS WAF

AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.

Application Security
awswafsecurity
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) Logo

AWS Security Toolbox (AST)

A portable Docker container with preinstalled AWS security tools for SecOps on AWS.

Miscellaneous
awscloud-securitydockersecurity-tools
Splunk Attack Range Logo

Splunk Attack Range

Open-source project for building instrumented environments to simulate attacks and test detections.

Offensive Security
splunkattack-simulationdockeraws
aws-summarize-account-activity Logo

aws-summarize-account-activity

Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloudtrailiamsecurity-auditcloud-security
AWS Security Automation Logo

AWS Security Automation

Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.

Security Operations
devsecopssecurity-automationincident-responseawscloudtrailiamforensics
CFRipper Logo

CFRipper

CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates.

Application Security
awscloud-securitycompliancesecurity-audit
aws-allowlister Logo

aws-allowlister

Automatically compile AWS SCPs for compliant AWS services based on preferred frameworks.

Cloud and Container Security
awscompliancesecuritypolicyframework
cloud-nuke Logo

cloud-nuke

CLI tool for deleting AWS resources in bulk with inspecting functionality.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securitycloud-security-audit
MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform Logo

MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform

A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.

Offensive Security
awsserverlesspersistenceethical-hackingsecurity
Amazon GuardDuty Tester Logo

Amazon GuardDuty Tester

Generate Amazon GuardDuty findings related to real AWS resources with multiple tests available.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-securityaws-resources
BinaryAlert Logo

BinaryAlert

A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.

Malware Analysis
awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response
AWS IAM Identity Center Logo

AWS IAM Identity Center

Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.

IAM & Credential Management
awsiamaccess-control
AWS Resource Discovery Logo

AWS Resource Discovery

A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline Logo

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) Logo

AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)

AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) protect web applications and APIs from attacks, providing prebuilt security rules and the ability to create custom rules.

Application Security
awswafweb-application-firewallsecurity
aws_public_ips Logo

aws_public_ips

A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-credentialscloud-compliancecloud-securityip-address
CloudTrail Partitioner Logo

CloudTrail Partitioner

A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloudtrailcloud-securitycloud-compliance
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) Logo

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.

Cloud and Container Security
auditcloud-securityawsgcpazurepenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Sadcloud Logo

Sadcloud

A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityterraformmisconfigurationsecurity-researchtrainingpentest
AWS Cloud Security Logo

AWS Cloud Security

AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securitycomplianceencryptionaccess-controlmonitoring
AWS Certificate Manager Logo

AWS Certificate Manager

Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.

IAM & Credential Management
awsssltls
Perimeterator Logo

Perimeterator

A small project for continuous auditing of internet-facing AWS services

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securityaws-resources
iam-lint Logo

iam-lint

Github action for linting AWS IAM policy documents.

Miscellaneous
awsiampolicysecurity

Dionaea Honeypot on EC2 in 20 minutes

A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes

Honeypots
awsec2ubuntusecurity-group
Cognito Scanner Logo

Cognito Scanner

A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation

Application Security
awssecurityscriptprivilege-escalation
Terrascan Logo

Terrascan

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
AWS Config Logo

AWS Config

Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.

Miscellaneous
awsaws-configcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-management
CloudGoat Logo

CloudGoat

CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.

Training and Resources
cloud-securityawscapture-the-flagsecurity-training
AWS Security Hub Logo

AWS Security Hub

Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecuritycloud-securitysecurity-monitoring
AWS Key Usage Detector Logo

AWS Key Usage Detector

Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloudtrailcloud-securitysecurity-auditcompliance
AWS Key Management Service Logo

AWS Key Management Service

A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.

Data Protection and Cryptography
awsaws-securityencryptionkey-managementcloud-security
Lambda-Proxy Logo

Lambda-Proxy

A utility for testing AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities using SQLMap attacks.

Vulnerability Management
awsaws-lambdasql-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing
Network Access Analyzer Logo

Network Access Analyzer

Identify unintended network access to AWS resources and ensure network security by analyzing network reachability conditions.

Network Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-groupsvpc
Cloud Inquisitor Logo

Cloud Inquisitor

A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securityiamsecurity-posturecloudtrail
aws-fast-fixes Logo

aws-fast-fixes

Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues

Security Operations
awssecuritycomplianceaws-securitycloud-security
Kubespot (AWS) AWS EKS Setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, HIPAA Logo

Kubespot (AWS) AWS EKS Setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, HIPAA

A customized AWS EKS setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance

Cloud and Container Security
awspci-dsssecurity-groupscompliance
CloudMapper Logo

CloudMapper

A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycompliancesecurity-auditsecurity-configuration
kube2iam Logo

kube2iam

Redirects EC2 metadata API traffic to a container that retrieves temporary AWS credentials and proxies other calls to the EC2 metadata API.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-securityiamkubernetescontainer-security
Ice Logo

Ice

Ice provides a birds-eye view of cloud resources and usage patterns in AWS.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-compliancecloud-security
aws-security-benchmark Logo

aws-security-benchmark

A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1

Vulnerability Management
awsaws-securitycisbenchmark
FestIn Logo

FestIn

A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling.

Network Security
awsaws-securitys3-bucketscrawling
Chamber Logo

Chamber

Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securitysecret-managementssm
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods Logo

AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods

An attacker can create a new IAM policy version and set it as the default version without requiring the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission.

IAM & Credential Management
iamawsprivilege-escalationsecurity-vulnerabilityattack-vector
HAWK Logo

HAWK

Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.

Malware Analysis
appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara

AWS Security Digest Newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecuritynewscloud-securitycommunity
AWS IR Logo

AWS IR

Python command line utility for incident response in AWS

Security Operations
awsincident-responsesecurityaws-security
Substation Logo

Substation

A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cloudsecurityawsserverless
Smogcloud Logo

Smogcloud

Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.

Cloud and Container Security
awsasset-inventorycloud-securitycloud-compliance
DataCop Logo

DataCop

DataCop is a custom AWS framework for mitigating S3 bucket attack vectors based on customer configuration.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-cdkcloud-security
WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library) Logo

WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingsecurity-research
Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure Logo

Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure

A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securityawsazuredevsecops
Metabadger Logo

Metabadger

Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).

Cloud and Container Security
awsec2ssrfvulnerability
AWS Network Firewall Logo

AWS Network Firewall

AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.

Network Security
awsnetwork-securityfirewallvpccloud-security
Amazon Macie Logo

Amazon Macie

Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
awsaws-securitydata-securitys3
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK Logo

AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK

A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-cdkiampolicysecurity
Matano Open Source Security Data Lake Logo

Matano Open Source Security Data Lake

Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.

SIEM and Log Management
cloud-securityawssecurity-operationslog-analysis
PrismX Logo

PrismX

Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securitycisjiradjangoredis
MetaHub Logo

MetaHub

Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management.

Vulnerability Management
awsaws-securityvulnerability-managementvulnerability-scanning
cred_scanner Logo

cred_scanner

A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-credentialsjenkinsfile-scanningsecurity-testing
helm-secrets Logo

helm-secrets

Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly and integrating with cloud native secret managers.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecawsazurecloud-securitysecret-management
SkyWrapper Logo

SkyWrapper

Open-source tool for analyzing AWS temporary tokens to detect malicious activity.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityiamsecurity-auditcompliance
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) Logo

AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)

A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.

Security Operations
awsincident-responsepythonsecurity-groupvpc
Kiam Logo

Kiam

Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.

IAM & Credential Management
kubernetesiamaws
AWS pwn Logo

AWS pwn

Collection of penetration testing scripts for AWS with a focus on reconnaissance.

Offensive Security
awspenetration-testingaws-credentialspip
SOPS Logo

SOPS

SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.

Data Protection and Cryptography
encryptionkmsawsgcpazure
ASH - The Automated Security Helper Logo

ASH - The Automated Security Helper

A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Application Security
appsecapparmorautomationawscloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevsecops
AWS CloudTrail Logo

AWS CloudTrail

Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

SIEM and Log Management
awscloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchcomplianceloggingsecurity-audit
NSBrute Logo

NSBrute

A Python utility to takeover domains vulnerable to AWS NS Takeover

Offensive Security
aws
AWS Config Rules Repository Logo

AWS Config Rules Repository

AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.

Security Operations
awsaws-configcompliancesecuritycloud-security
Principal Mapper Logo

Principal Mapper

A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-auditsecurity-configurationsecurity-automation
aws-security-viz Logo

aws-security-viz

A tool to visualize AWS security groups

Miscellaneous
awsec2security-groupvisualizationsecurity-configuration

flAWS Challenge

A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Application Security
awssecuritycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
Security Monkey Logo

Security Monkey

Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.

Cloud and Container Security
awsgcpcloud-securitygithubcloud-compliance
Nimbostratus Logo

Nimbostratus

A set of tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-security
AWS Firewall Manager Logo

AWS Firewall Manager

Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager

Cloud and Container Security
awssecurityfirewallwafsecurity-policiescloud-security
AWS CloudHSM Logo

AWS CloudHSM

Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.

Data Protection and Cryptography
awscloud-security
iam-policies-cli Logo

iam-policies-cli

CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-iamcli
Resource Counter Logo

Resource Counter

A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-configuration
AWS Recon Logo

AWS Recon

A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecurityinventorycollectionrubymulti-threaded
aws-logsearch Logo

aws-logsearch

Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.

SIEM and Log Management
awscloudwatchcommand-line-toollog-analysis
Amazon GuardDuty Logo

Amazon GuardDuty

Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.

Threat Management
awssecuritythreat-detectionaws-securitycloud-security
Cloudsplaining Logo

Cloudsplaining

AWS IAM Security Assessment tool for identifying violations of least privilege and generating risk-prioritized reports.

IAM & Credential Management
awsiamsecurity-assessmentleast-privilege
IAM Floyd Logo

IAM Floyd

Tool for generating AWS IAM policy statements with a fluent interface.

IAM & Credential Management
awsiampolicyaws-iamaws-cdk
AWS Shield Logo

AWS Shield

AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.

Network Security
ddosawssecuritycloud-securityapplication-securitynetwork-security
Confidant Logo

Confidant

A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliance
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) Logo

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycontainer-securitydockerawsgcpsecurity-testingpentest
ConsoleMe Logo

ConsoleMe

A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiamidentity-and-access-management
CredStash Logo

CredStash

CredStash is a tool for managing and securely storing credentials.

IAM & Credential Management
awskmslinuxsecurity
AirIAM Logo

AirIAM

AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiaminfrastructure-as-codeleast-privilege
auspex Logo

auspex

A graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
TrailBlazer Logo

TrailBlazer

A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloudtrailattack-simulation
rpCheckup Logo

rpCheckup

An AWS resource policy security checkup tool that identifies public, external account access, intra-org account access, and private resources.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securityiam
AWS Secrets Manager Logo

AWS Secrets Manager

A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-secretssecret-managementsecurity
Diffy (DEPRECATED) Logo

Diffy (DEPRECATED)

Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsincident-responsecloud-securityawsosquery
AWS Assume Role Helper Logo

AWS Assume Role Helper

A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-credentialsaws-cliec2lambda
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery Logo

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery

Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.

Security Operations
awscloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
aws-lint-iam-policies Logo

aws-lint-iam-policies

Runs IAM policy linting checks against AWS accounts to identify security best practices and policy errors.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
Cloud Security Research Logo

Cloud Security Research

In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativeawsazure
CloudTracker Logo

CloudTracker

CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-securityiamcloud-securitycompliance
GDPatrol Logo

GDPatrol

A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.

Security Operations
awsaws-configaws-securitycloudwatchlambda
Fargate IR Proof of Concept Logo

Fargate IR Proof of Concept

A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response

Security Operations
awsaws-configaws-securitydockeriamsecurity-testing
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples Logo

AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples

Templates for incident response run-books tailored for AWS environments based on NIST guidelines.

Security Operations
awsincident-responsenistsecurity-guide
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool Logo

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchkmsiam