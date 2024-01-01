Incident Response & Computer Forensics, Third Edition 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This book provides a comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response, including preparation, data collection, data analysis, and remediation. It includes real-world case studies and practical techniques for investigating and remediating data breaches. The book covers topics such as architecting an infrastructure for methodical investigation and remediation, developing leads and identifying indicators of compromise, collecting and preserving live data, performing forensic duplication, analyzing data from networks and applications, investigating Windows and Mac OS X systems, performing malware triage, writing detailed incident response reports, and creating comprehensive remediation plans.