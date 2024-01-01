Incident Response & Computer Forensics, Third Edition

Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.
This book provides a comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response, including preparation, data collection, data analysis, and remediation. It includes real-world case studies and practical techniques for investigating and remediating data breaches. The book covers topics such as architecting an infrastructure for methodical investigation and remediation, developing leads and identifying indicators of compromise, collecting and preserving live data, performing forensic duplication, analyzing data from networks and applications, investigating Windows and Mac OS X systems, performing malware triage, writing detailed incident response reports, and creating comprehensive remediation plans.
Dump iOS Frequent Locations from StateModel#.archive files.
Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.
AMExtractor is an Android Memory Extractor tool.