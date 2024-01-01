Write-ups
Documentation, guides, and technical write-ups on various cybersecurity topics and tools.
SecTemplates offers free, comprehensive security program templates and resources for infosec professionals and startups lacking dedicated security teams.
A comprehensive guide on utilizing advanced SSH tunneling techniques for network penetration testing and red team engagements, with a focus on Windows environments and firewall bypass methods.
A comprehensive guide on Linux persistence mechanisms, focusing on scheduled tasks and jobs, their implementation, detection, and hunting strategies.
A comprehensive analysis of AWS IAM Access Analyzer, evaluating its capabilities, limitations, and effectiveness in identifying publicly exposed AWS resources.
The Cloudflare Learning Center provides educational resources covering various cybersecurity and internet-related topics, including DDoS attacks, CDNs, DNS, web application security, serverless computing, encryption protocols, bots, cloud computing, Zero Trust security, SASE, networking, data privacy, video streaming, email security, and AI.
A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.
A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains
A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.