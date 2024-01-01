A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
The Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet by SANS is a comprehensive reference guide that provides a detailed overview of Windows command-line tools and techniques, including system management, file management, and system analysis, to help security professionals master the command line and improve their incident response, digital forensics, and penetration testing skills. The cheat sheet covers essential commands, syntax, and usage for various Windows command-line tools, including ipconfig, ping, netstat, and more, allowing users to quickly recall key commands and their usage. This valuable resource is designed to help security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders to efficiently manage and analyze Windows systems, and is an essential tool for anyone working in the field of cybersecurity.
A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
APFS is a proprietary file system developed by Apple for macOS, offering improved performance, security, and reliability.