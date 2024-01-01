6 tools and resources
Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API
A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities.
Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.
A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.
An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.
A file analysis framework that automates the evaluation of files by running a suite of tools and aggregating the output.