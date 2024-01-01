rest-api

6 tools and resources

NEW

Verisys Antivirus API Logo

Verisys Antivirus API

0 (0)

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API

Application Security
Commercial
antivirusfile-scanningmalware-detectionrest-api
BGP Ranking Logo

BGP Ranking

0 (0)

A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionrest-api
Hippocampe Logo

Hippocampe

0 (0)

Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.

Threat Management
Free
threat-feedelasticsearchrest-apiopen-source
n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange) Logo

n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange)

0 (0)

A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharingrest-apiweb-interfacecybersecurity
Intel Owl Logo

Intel Owl

0 (0)

An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingmalware-analysisfile-analysisrest-apisecurity-tools
MultiScanner Logo

MultiScanner

0 (0)

A file analysis framework that automates the evaluation of files by running a suite of tools and aggregating the output.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysisframeworkweb-interfacerest-api