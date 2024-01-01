5 tools and resources
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.
A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.
A comprehensive guide for implementing best practices in cybersecurity across various systems.
A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.