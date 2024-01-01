A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
SOARCA is an open-source Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) tool that automates threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks. It supports standardized formats and technologies, including CACAOv2 and OpenC2, and allows for extensibility and customization. It can ingest, validate, and execute CACAOv2 security playbooks via a JSON API and has native capabilities for http(s), SSH, and OpenC2 interfaces. Additionally, it has an MQTT interface for adding custom integrations. The tool is designed for research and innovation purposes, allowing SOC, CERT, and CTI professionals to experiment with playbook-driven security automation.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) for combating cyber threats and attacks, following a prescriptive approach inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM.
Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.
PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.
Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process.