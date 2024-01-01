SOARCA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SOARCA is an open-source Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) tool that automates threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks. It supports standardized formats and technologies, including CACAOv2 and OpenC2, and allows for extensibility and customization. It can ingest, validate, and execute CACAOv2 security playbooks via a JSON API and has native capabilities for http(s), SSH, and OpenC2 interfaces. Additionally, it has an MQTT interface for adding custom integrations. The tool is designed for research and innovation purposes, allowing SOC, CERT, and CTI professionals to experiment with playbook-driven security automation.