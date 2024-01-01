NEW

AuditJS 0 ( 0 ) Audits JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions using OSS Index v3 REST API. Vulnerability Management Free appsecnpmyarnvulnerability-scanningpackage-manager

Fix Lockfile Integrity 0 ( 0 ) Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security. Miscellaneous Free npm

pkgsign 0 ( 0 ) A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages. Miscellaneous Free npmyarnpackage-security

npq 0 ( 0 ) A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process. Application Security Free npmyarnpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningpackage-audit

Hijagger 0 ( 0 ) A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries Vulnerability Management Free npmdomain-check

Phylum 0 ( 0 ) Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server. Malware Analysis Free npmmalwarepackage-managersecurity-vulnerability