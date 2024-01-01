npm

19 tools and resources

NEW

AuditJS Logo

AuditJS

0 (0)

Audits JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions using OSS Index v3 REST API.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecnpmyarnvulnerability-scanningpackage-manager
npm-scan Logo

npm-scan

0 (0)

An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
npmvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditnodejs
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules Logo

Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules

0 (0)

A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts

Vulnerability Management
Free
yaranpmpackage-auditci-cddocker
snync Logo

snync

0 (0)

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecdependency-managementdependency-scanningdevsecopsnpmpackage-managementsecurity-audit
Fix Lockfile Integrity Logo

Fix Lockfile Integrity

0 (0)

Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.

Miscellaneous
Free
npm
npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies Logo

npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies

0 (0)

Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.

Blogs and News
Free
npmmalwarebackdoorpackage-managersecurity-vulnerabilityjavascript
pkgsign Logo

pkgsign

0 (0)

A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.

Miscellaneous
Free
npmyarnpackage-security
npq Logo

npq

0 (0)

A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.

Application Security
Free
npmyarnpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningpackage-audit
Hijagger Logo

Hijagger

0 (0)

A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries

Vulnerability Management
Free
npmdomain-check
Phylum Logo

Phylum

0 (0)

Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server.

Malware Analysis
Free
npmmalwarepackage-managersecurity-vulnerability
npm-zoo Logo

npm-zoo

0 (0)

A curated list of known malicious NPM packages

Vulnerability Management
Free
npmmalware-detectionpackage-managementsecurity-researchdependency-management
Appland Downloader Logo

Appland Downloader

0 (0)

Command-line tool for downloading APKs from Appland platform.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecnpm
Noia Logo

Noia

0 (0)

Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityfridanodejsnpmbinary-analysisfile-analysis
June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea Logo

June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea

0 (0)

A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.

Threat Management
Free
npmmalwaresocial-engineeringgithub
The Anatomy of a Malicious Package Logo

The Anatomy of a Malicious Package

0 (0)

A detailed analysis of malicious packages and how they work

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarejavascriptnpmbrowser-security
Lockfile Linting Logo

Lockfile Linting

0 (0)

Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.

Application Security
Free
npmyarnsecuritypackage-management
npm Blog Archive: Plot to steal cryptocurrency foiled by the npm security team Logo

npm Blog Archive: Plot to steal cryptocurrency foiled by the npm security team

0 (0)

npm security team foils plot to steal $13 million in cryptocurrency

Security Operations
Free
npmmalwarepackage-manager
TBV (Trust but Verify) Logo

TBV (Trust but Verify)

0 (0)

Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.

Miscellaneous
Free
npmdockertesting
npm Blog Archive Logo

npm Blog Archive

0 (0)

Detailed analysis of the event-stream incident and actions taken by npm Security.

Security Operations
Free
npmincident-responsepackage-management