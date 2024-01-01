19 tools and resources
Audits JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions using OSS Index v3 REST API.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.
A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server.
A curated list of known malicious NPM packages
Command-line tool for downloading APKs from Appland platform.
Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.
A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.
A detailed analysis of malicious packages and how they work
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
npm security team foils plot to steal $13 million in cryptocurrency
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
Detailed analysis of the event-stream incident and actions taken by npm Security.