Graylog is a comprehensive log management and SIEM platform that helps organizations improve their security and compliance posture by enabling centralized log management, threat detection, and incident response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-aggregationlog-analysislog-managementsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-response

