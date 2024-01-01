Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
Graylog is a comprehensive log management and SIEM platform that helps organizations improve their security and compliance posture by enabling centralized log management, threat detection, and incident response.
Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.
Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.