The Pyramid of Pain is a cybersecurity concept that categorizes indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change, with the goal of focusing on high-value indicators that are harder for attackers to modify.

Threat Management
Free
indicator-of-compromisecybersecurityattack-detectionincident-response

